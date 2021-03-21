Luxury Cars in the United Kingdom Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2017, luxury cars in the UK saw sales growth weaken in current value terms after seven consecutive years of double-digit growth; this slowdown continued to an even greater extent in 2018, only just remaining in positive territory. This reflected the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations, which impacted demand for cars across all price points.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cars in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cars market at a national level.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
A Sluggish Performance in 2018
Luxury Cars Set To Outperform Amidst the Weak UK Car Market Overall
the Expanding Base of High-net Worth Individuals Will Boost Demand
Competitive Landscape
Tesla Outperforms the Rest
German Manufacturers Dominate Luxury Cars
Leading German Manufacturers Will Move Quickly Into High-end Electric Cars
Category Data
Executive Summary
Luxury Remains Resilient Amidst Political Uncertainty
Brexit Looms, But Millennials Prevent Gloom
Conspicuous Consumption Online Encourages Traditional Brands To Modernise
Internet Retailing Is Rapidly Becoming A Necessity for Brands, Not A Choice
Digitisation Paves the Road Ahead
Market Indicators
…continued
