Global Active Air Sampler Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Air sampling is a critical function of any Quality Control (QC) laboratory associated with a Pharmaceutical, Biotech, or healthcare facility. In active monitoring, a microbial air sampler is used to force air into, or onto its collection medium over a specified period of time. The collected culture can then be incubated and analyzed

This report contains market size and forecasts of Active Air Sampler in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Vietnam Active Air Sampler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market 2019 (%)

The global Active Air Sampler market was valued at 95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 114.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Active Air Sampler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Active Air Sampler production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portable Microbial Air Sampler

Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

The major types of active air sampler are portable microbial air sampler and desktop microbial air sampler. Portable microbial air sampler is the dominated type, which accounting for above 65% sales share in 2018..

Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Hospital & Clinic

In terms of the application of air samplers, the pharmaceutical industry is the most widely used, with a market share of 42.13% in 2018. In the other three applications, the market share is not much different, at around 19%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

MBV AG

Sartorius

Particle Measuring Systems

VWR

LightHouse

bioMerieux

Sarstedt

Bertin Technologies

Climet Instruments

Orum International

IUL

Aquqria srl

Qingdao Junray

Multitech Enviro Analytical

Emtek

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Active Air Sampler Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Active Air Sampler Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Active Air Sampler Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Active Air Sampler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Active Air Sampler Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Active Air Sampler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Air Sampler Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Active Air Sampler Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Air Sampler Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Portable Microbial Air Sampler

4.1.3 Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Food & Beverage

5.1.4 Hospital & Clinic

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Active Air Sampler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 MBV AG

6.1.1 MBV AG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 MBV AG Business Overview

6.1.3 MBV AG Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 MBV AG Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 MBV AG Key News

6.2 Sartorius

6.2.1 Sartorius Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sartorius Business Overview

6.2.3 Sartorius Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sartorius Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sartorius Key News

6.3 Particle Measuring Systems

6.3.1 Particle Measuring Systems Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Particle Measuring Systems Business Overview

6.3.3 Particle Measuring Systems Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Particle Measuring Systems Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Particle Measuring Systems Key News

6.4 VWR

6.4.1 VWR Corporate Summary

6.4.2 VWR Business Overview

6.4.3 VWR Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 VWR Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 VWR Key News

6.5 LightHouse

6.5.1 LightHouse Corporate Summary

6.5.2 LightHouse Business Overview

6.5.3 LightHouse Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 LightHouse Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 LightHouse Key News

6.6 bioMerieux

6.6.1 bioMerieux Corporate Summary

6.6.2 bioMerieux Business Overview

6.6.3 bioMerieux Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 bioMerieux Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 bioMerieux Key News

6.7 Sarstedt

6.6.1 Sarstedt Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sarstedt Business Overview

6.6.3 Sarstedt Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sarstedt Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sarstedt Key News

6.8 Bertin Technologies

6.8.1 Bertin Technologies Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Bertin Technologies Business Overview

6.8.3 Bertin Technologies Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Bertin Technologies Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Bertin Technologies Key News

6.9 Climet Instruments

6.9.1 Climet Instruments Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Climet Instruments Business Overview

6.9.3 Climet Instruments Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Climet Instruments Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Climet Instruments Key News

6.10 Orum International

6.10.1 Orum International Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Orum International Business Overview

6.10.3 Orum International Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Orum International Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Orum International Key News

6.11 IUL

6.11.1 IUL Corporate Summary

6.11.2 IUL Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.11.3 IUL Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 IUL Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 IUL Key News

6.12 Aquqria srl

6.12.1 Aquqria srl Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Aquqria srl Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.12.3 Aquqria srl Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Aquqria srl Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Aquqria srl Key News

6.13 Qingdao Junray

6.13.1 Qingdao Junray Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Qingdao Junray Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.13.3 Qingdao Junray Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Qingdao Junray Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Qingdao Junray Key News

6.14 Multitech Enviro Analytical

6.14.1 Multitech Enviro Analytical Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Multitech Enviro Analytical Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.14.3 Multitech Enviro Analytical Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Multitech Enviro Analytical Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Multitech Enviro Analytical Key News

6.15 Emtek

6.15.1 Emtek Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Emtek Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.15.3 Emtek Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Emtek Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Emtek Key News

6.16 Tianjin Hengao

6.16.1 Tianjin Hengao Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Tianjin Hengao Active Air Sampler Business Overview

6.16.3 Tianjin Hengao Active Air Sampler Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Tianjin Hengao Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Tianjin Hengao Key News

7 Active Air Sampler Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Active Air Sampler Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Active Air Sampler Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Active Air Sampler Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Active Air Sampler Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Active Air Sampler Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Active Air Sampler Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Active Air Sampler Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Active Air Sampler Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Active Air Sampler Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

….. continued

