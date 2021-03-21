Global Adhesives Equipment Market in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The adhesives equipment is a device used to apply bonding media and to mix, meter and dispense adhesives. An adhesive is a substance that bonds two or more solids together. For example; glues, resins, putties, silicones, pastes and cement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives Equipment in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :https://www.techsite.io/p/1997311

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Adhesives Equipment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Adhesives Equipment in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Adhesives Equipment market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cold Glue Equipment

Hot Melt Equipment

Guns/Applicators

Accessories

Hot melt equipment held the largest revenue market share with 32.32% in 2019.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshaminfo.mystrikingly.com/blog/neuromarketing-technology-market-trends-research-analysis-and-projections

Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction & Decoration

Industrial & Consumer Goods

Automotive

Paper & Packing

Other

Paper & packing, industrial & consumer goods are the largest market by application, which accounted for 29.94% and 28.57% in 2019.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/microcarriers-market-2021–global-size-opportunities-sales-revenue-emerging-technologies-industry-growth-and-regional-study-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-18

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Adhesives Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Adhesives Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nordson Corporation

Sulzer Mixpac

Graco

Musashi

3M Company

DELO

Valco Melton

ITW Dynatec

SAEJONG

Henkel

SMART VISION

Dymax Corporation

Bühnen

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesives Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Brazil Adhesives Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesives Equipment Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Adhesives Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives Equipment Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Brazil Manufacturers Adhesives Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Equipment Players in Brazil

3.6.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Adhesives Equipment Companies

3.6.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cold Glue Equipment

4.1.3 Hot Melt Equipment

4.1.4 Guns/Applicators

4.1.5 Accessories

4.2 By Type – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction & Decoration

5.1.3 Industrial & Consumer Goods

5.1.4 Automotive

5.1.5 Paper & Packing

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Nordson Corporation

6.1.1 Nordson Corporation Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nordson Corporation Business Overview

6.1.3 Nordson Corporation Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nordson Corporation Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nordson Corporation Key News

6.2 Sulzer Mixpac

6.2.1 Sulzer Mixpac Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sulzer Mixpac Business Overview

6.2.3 Sulzer Mixpac Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sulzer Mixpac Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sulzer Mixpac Key News

6.3 Graco

6.3.1 Graco Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Graco Business Overview

6.3.3 Graco Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Graco Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Graco Key News

6.4 Musashi

6.4.1 Musashi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Musashi Business Overview

6.4.3 Musashi Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Musashi Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Musashi Key News

6.5 3M Company

6.5.1 3M Company Corporate Summary

6.5.2 3M Company Business Overview

6.5.3 3M Company Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 3M Company Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 3M Company Key News

6.6 DELO

6.6.1 DELO Corporate Summary

6.6.2 DELO Business Overview

6.6.3 DELO Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 DELO Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 DELO Key News

6.7 Valco Melton

6.6.1 Valco Melton Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Valco Melton Business Overview

6.6.3 Valco Melton Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Valco Melton Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Valco Melton Key News

6.8 ITW Dynatec

6.8.1 ITW Dynatec Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ITW Dynatec Business Overview

6.8.3 ITW Dynatec Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ITW Dynatec Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ITW Dynatec Key News

6.9 SAEJONG

6.9.1 SAEJONG Corporate Summary

6.9.2 SAEJONG Business Overview

6.9.3 SAEJONG Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 SAEJONG Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 SAEJONG Key News

6.10 Henkel

6.10.1 Henkel Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Henkel Business Overview

6.10.3 Henkel Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Henkel Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Henkel Key News

6.11 SMART VISION

6.11.1 SMART VISION Corporate Summary

6.11.2 SMART VISION Adhesives Equipment Business Overview

6.11.3 SMART VISION Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 SMART VISION Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 SMART VISION Key News

6.12 Dymax Corporation

6.12.1 Dymax Corporation Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Dymax Corporation Adhesives Equipment Business Overview

6.12.3 Dymax Corporation Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Dymax Corporation Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Dymax Corporation Key News

6.13 Bühnen

6.13.1 Bühnen Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Bühnen Adhesives Equipment Business Overview

6.13.3 Bühnen Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Bühnen Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Bühnen Key News

6.14 TENSUN

6.14.1 TENSUN Corporate Summary

6.14.2 TENSUN Adhesives Equipment Business Overview

6.14.3 TENSUN Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 TENSUN Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.14.5 TENSUN Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Adhesives Equipment Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Adhesives Equipment in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Adhesives Equipment Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Adhesives Equipment Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Adhesives Equipment Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Adhesives Equipment Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Adhesives Equipment Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Adhesives Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Adhesives Equipment Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Adhesives Equipment Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Adhesives Equipment Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Adhesives Equipment Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Adhesives Equipment Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Adhesives Equipment Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Adhesives Equipment Sales in Brazil, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Adhesives Equipment Sales in Brazil, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Nordson Corporation Corporate Summary

Table 20. Nordson Corporation Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 21. Nordson Corporation Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 22. Sulzer Mixpac Corporate Summary

Table 23. Sulzer Mixpac Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 24. Sulzer Mixpac Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 25. Graco Corporate Summary

Table 26. Graco Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 27. Graco Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 28. Musashi Corporate Summary

Table 29. Musashi Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 30. Musashi Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 31. 3M Company Corporate Summary

Table 32. 3M Company Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 33. 3M Company Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 34. DELO Corporate Summary

Table 35. DELO Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 36. DELO Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 37. Valco Melton Corporate Summary

Table 38. Valco Melton Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 39. Valco Melton Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 40. ITW Dynatec Corporate Summary

Table 41. ITW Dynatec Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 42. ITW Dynatec Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 43. SAEJONG Corporate Summary

Table 44. SAEJONG Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 45. SAEJONG Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 46. Henkel Corporate Summary

Table 47. Henkel Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 48. Henkel Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 49. SMART VISION Corporate Summary

Table 50. SMART VISION Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

Table 51. SMART VISION Adhesives Equipment Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/