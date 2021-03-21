Global Adhesives Equipment Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The adhesives equipment is a device used to apply bonding media and to mix, meter and dispense adhesives. An adhesive is a substance that bonds two or more solids together. For example; glues, resins, putties, silicones, pastes and cement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives Equipment in France, including the following market information:

France Adhesives Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in France Adhesives Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Adhesives Equipment market was valued at 8291.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9400.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Adhesives Equipment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Adhesives Equipment in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Adhesives Equipment market size in 2020 and the next few years in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Adhesives Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Adhesives Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cold Glue Equipment

Hot Melt Equipment

Guns/Applicators

Accessories

Hot melt equipment held the largest revenue market share with 32.32% in 2019.

France Adhesives Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Adhesives Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction & Decoration

Industrial & Consumer Goods

Automotive

Paper & Packing

Other

Paper & packing, industrial & consumer goods are the largest market by application, which accounted for 29.94% and 28.57% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Adhesives Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Adhesives Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nordson Corporation

Sulzer Mixpac

Graco

Musashi

3M Company

DELO

Valco Melton

ITW Dynatec

SAEJONG

Henkel

SMART VISION

Dymax Corporation

Bühnen

