Global Adhesives Equipment Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The adhesives equipment is a device used to apply bonding media and to mix, meter and dispense adhesives. An adhesive is a substance that bonds two or more solids together. For example; glues, resins, putties, silicones, pastes and cement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives Equipment in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Adhesives Equipment market was valued at 8291.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9400.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Adhesives Equipment businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Adhesives Equipment in Indonesia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Adhesives Equipment market size in 2020 and the next few years in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cold Glue Equipment

Hot Melt Equipment

Guns/Applicators

Accessories

Hot melt equipment held the largest revenue market share with 32.32% in 2019.

Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction & Decoration

Industrial & Consumer Goods

Automotive

Paper & Packing

Other

Paper & packing, industrial & consumer goods are the largest market by application, which accounted for 29.94% and 28.57% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Adhesives Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Adhesives Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nordson Corporation

Sulzer Mixpac

Graco

Musashi

3M Company

DELO

Valco Melton

ITW Dynatec

SAEJONG

Henkel

SMART VISION

Dymax Corporation

Bühnen

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesives Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesives Equipment Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives Equipment Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Indonesia Manufacturers Adhesives Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Equipment Players in Indonesia

3.6.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Adhesives Equipment Companies

3.6.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cold Glue Equipment

4.1.3 Hot Melt Equipment

4.1.4 Guns/Applicators

4.1.5 Accessories

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction & Decoration

5.1.3 Industrial & Consumer Goods

5.1.4 Automotive

5.1.5 Paper & Packing

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Nordson Corporation

6.1.1 Nordson Corporation Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nordson Corporation Business Overview

6.1.3 Nordson Corporation Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nordson Corporation Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nordson Corporation Key News

6.2 Sulzer Mixpac

6.2.1 Sulzer Mixpac Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sulzer Mixpac Business Overview

6.2.3 Sulzer Mixpac Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sulzer Mixpac Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sulzer Mixpac Key News

6.3 Graco

6.3.1 Graco Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Graco Business Overview

6.3.3 Graco Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Graco Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Graco Key News

6.4 Musashi

6.4.1 Musashi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Musashi Business Overview

6.4.3 Musashi Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Musashi Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Musashi Key News

6.5 3M Company

6.5.1 3M Company Corporate Summary

6.5.2 3M Company Business Overview

6.5.3 3M Company Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 3M Company Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 3M Company Key News

6.6 DELO

6.6.1 DELO Corporate Summary

6.6.2 DELO Business Overview

6.6.3 DELO Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 DELO Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 DELO Key News

6.7 Valco Melton

6.6.1 Valco Melton Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Valco Melton Business Overview

6.6.3 Valco Melton Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Valco Melton Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Valco Melton Key News

6.8 ITW Dynatec

6.8.1 ITW Dynatec Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ITW Dynatec Business Overview

6.8.3 ITW Dynatec Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ITW Dynatec Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ITW Dynatec Key News

6.9 SAEJONG

6.9.1 SAEJONG Corporate Summary

6.9.2 SAEJONG Business Overview

6.9.3 SAEJONG Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 SAEJONG Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 SAEJONG Key News

6.10 Henkel

6.10.1 Henkel Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Henkel Business Overview

6.10.3 Henkel Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Henkel Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Henkel Key News

6.11 SMART VISION

6.11.1 SMART VISION Corporate Summary

6.11.2 SMART VISION Adhesives Equipment Business Overview

6.11.3 SMART VISION Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 SMART VISION Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 SMART VISION Key News

6.12 Dymax Corporation

6.12.1 Dymax Corporation Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Dymax Corporation Adhesives Equipment Business Overview

6.12.3 Dymax Corporation Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Dymax Corporation Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Dymax Corporation Key News

6.13 Bühnen

6.13.1 Bühnen Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Bühnen Adhesives Equipment Business Overview

6.13.3 Bühnen Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Bühnen Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Bühnen Key News

6.14 TENSUN

6.14.1 TENSUN Corporate Summary

6.14.2 TENSUN Adhesives Equipment Business Overview

6.14.3 TENSUN Adhesives Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 TENSUN Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 TENSUN Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Adhesives Equipment in Indonesia

Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Indonesia Adhesives Equipment Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Adhesives Equipment Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Adhesives Equipment Product Type

Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Adhesives Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Adhesives Equipment Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Adhesives Equipment Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Adhesives Equipment Sales in Indonesia (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Adhesives Equipment Sales in Indonesia (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Adhesives Equipment Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Adhesives Equipment Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Adhesives Equipment Sales in Indonesia, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Adhesives Equipment Sales in Indonesia, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Nordson Corporation Corporate Summary

Table 20. Nordson Corporation Adhesives Equipment Product Offerings

