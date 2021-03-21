Global Personal Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2019, personal luxury players continued to target their offerings towards millennials, with millennials becoming the primary customer base for personal luxury players, with the older generations spending less than half of what millennials do. A majority of millennials are digitally savvy, therefore they often shop online, and many are knowledgeable about luxury offerings. They are also more likely to be driven by trends than older consumers and are less defined by routines.

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Younger Consumers and Digital Strategies Drive the Growth of Personal Luxury

Foreign Tourists Boost Value Sales of Personal Luxury As They Take Advantage of the Lower Price-points

Economic Downturn Is A Potential Threat To the Growth of Personal Luxury Goods

Competitive Landscape

Boyner Holding As and Investment Firm Mayhoola Terminate Their Partnership and Share Boyner Retail’s Existing Portfolio

Leading Personal Luxury Players To Benefit From the Opening of New Outlets Across Turkey

the Fierce Competitive Landscape Encourages Several Players To Offer Discounts To Consumers

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Despite A Decline in Growth, the Increase in Tourism, the Rise of Men’s Apparel and the Opening of New Luxury Stores, Positively Benefited Luxury Goods

the Growing Health and Wellness Trend, Customisation and A Desire for Co-ordinated Outfits Shapes Luxury Offerings

…continued

