Skin care in Belarus recorded double-digit current value growth in 2018. Greater awareness and knowledge regarding skin care due to the internet, bloggers and tutorials also positively affected value growth. Hand care and facial care recorded the fastest current value growth rates due to greater demand for moisturising due to tough weather conditions in Belarus. During the forecast period, skin care in Belarus is expected to record stagnating value growth that will slowly lead to the saturation…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367776-skin-care-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care, Skin Care Sets/Kits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/personal-care-products-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-demand-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-02-15

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Consumers’ Growing Attention To Appearance and Awareness Stimulates Value Sales

Consumers Pay Greater Attention To Products Promising Visible Effects

Anti-age, Pigmentation Problems and Korean Trends Drive Facial Care’s Value Sales

Competitive Landscape

Leading Competitors Retain Their Value Share

Intensive Competition Exists Among Local Retail Channels

Large Number of New Product Developments Encourage Skin Care’s Value Sales

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Value Growth Rate Unchanged Due To Increasing Number of Promotional Sales

Attention To Appearance, Healthy Living and Advertisements Influence Consumers’ Choices

Foreign Players Strengthen Their Positions

Consumer Trends Influence New Product Development

Growth of Disposable Incomes and Consumer Trends Boost Forecast Value Growth

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Source

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/