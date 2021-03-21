German consumers are ready to spend more on sun protection products, with premium sun protection seeing the highest current value growth within sun care in 2018. Germans are also interested in using products with higher SPFs. One of the reasons is their willingness to travel and spend their free time in sunny regions of the world. On the other hand, German consumers, especially women, see sun protection as helping to prevent skin ageing, which is why many use sunscreens rated SPF30 or higher on…
Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367788-sun-care-in-germany
Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
|Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/premade-pouch-packaging-machines-market-global-industry-growth-new-opportunities-and-forecast—2026-2021-02-01
Product coverage: Adult Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intimate-wipes-market-2021-global-sales-price-revenue-gross-margin-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-02-15
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Sun Protection Becomes Less of A Seasonal Product
Customisation and Multifunctionality Are Key Growth Drivers
Growing Demand for Natural Products
Competitive Landscape
Beiersdorf Chases L’Oréal
Private Label Continues To Grow
Growing Importance of Dermocosmetics
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Positive Performance for Beauty and Personal Care
Skin Care Remains Most Lucrative
L’oréal Continues To Lead Despite High Fragmentation
Natural Remains A Key Theme, With Vegan and Clean Ingredients
Sustainability and Natural Are Engines for Growth in the Forecast Period
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018
Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105