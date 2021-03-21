Global Surface Care in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Surface care saw higher retail volume and current value growth rates in 2020 than for several years. This was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers became more health-conscious, and therefore used more surface care products to clean their homes. According to research, the virus can last for some hours on hard surfaces, and as such, consumers felt the need to clean frequently, especially during the early stages of the pandemic. This led home care disinfectants to see by far the strong…

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Indonesia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Surface Care in Indonesia

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to rising hygiene awareness and more cleaning, improving growth

Existing trends also contribute to growth

New launches respond to the rise in demand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising hygiene-consciousness will continue to drive growth

Standard floor cleaners supported by demand among lower-income consumers

New product launches and category expansion will also contribute to growth

….continued

