Although they have a reputation as natural tan lovers, Italians are increasingly aware of the health risks linked to sun exposure and of the importance of using sunscreens as a means of health protection. Moreover, anti-ageing remains a hot topic in Italy; consumers have higher concerns about photo-ageing and a growing awareness of the anti-aging properties of sunscreens.
Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367901-sun-care-in-italy
Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Adult Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
|Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fiber-cement-board-market-by-global-manufacturerstypesregions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-01
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cheese-and-dairy-powders-market-2021-growth-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-15
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Italians’ Growing Awareness of the Importance of Sunscreen
A Positive Outlook for Sun Care Sales
Aftersun and Sun-tanning Sales Set To Improve Over the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
L’Oréal Remains the Leader
Sun Care Heading Towards Skin Care Treatments
Natural and Organic Formulations Likely To Proliferate Over the Forecast Period
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Beauty and Personal Care Continues To Record Growth in 2018
the Natural Trend Further Impacts Most Product Areas
Companies Owned by Multinationals Lead, With L’Oréal Confirming Its Leadership
New Product Developments Opting To Be More Natural, Clean, Ethical and Multitasking
Beauty and Personal Care Set To Be Characterised by Growing Polarisation
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018
Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105