Although they have a reputation as natural tan lovers, Italians are increasingly aware of the health risks linked to sun exposure and of the importance of using sunscreens as a means of health protection. Moreover, anti-ageing remains a hot topic in Italy; consumers have higher concerns about photo-ageing and a growing awareness of the anti-aging properties of sunscreens.

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367901-sun-care-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Adult Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cheese-and-dairy-powders-market-2021-growth-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-15

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Italians’ Growing Awareness of the Importance of Sunscreen

A Positive Outlook for Sun Care Sales

Aftersun and Sun-tanning Sales Set To Improve Over the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

L’Oréal Remains the Leader

Sun Care Heading Towards Skin Care Treatments

Natural and Organic Formulations Likely To Proliferate Over the Forecast Period

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Beauty and Personal Care Continues To Record Growth in 2018

the Natural Trend Further Impacts Most Product Areas

Companies Owned by Multinationals Lead, With L’Oréal Confirming Its Leadership

New Product Developments Opting To Be More Natural, Clean, Ethical and Multitasking

Beauty and Personal Care Set To Be Characterised by Growing Polarisation

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/