Global Toilet Care in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

In 2020, toilet care saw slightly stronger growth than in the rest of the review period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people stayed at home more for work, schooling and entertainment, and they therefore used the toilet more frequently. As they were also more concerned about home hygiene due to the virus, this led to more frequent toilet cleaning, leading the retail volume and current value growth rates for toilet care to rise during 2020. Despite the weakening purchasing power of consumers…

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Indonesia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Toilet Care in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More time at home and rising hygiene awareness contribute to higher growth

Pre-existing trends such as urbanisation also drive strong growth

Toilet liquids/foam continues to dominate due to the limited competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dynamic growth forecast as consumers are more aware of hygiene

Wider availability and urbanisation will stimulate growth

Move towards e-commerce set to continue

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

