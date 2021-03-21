Local players are gaining ground in bath and shower by offering value-added products and in 2018 these included professional spa products made using natural Asian ingredients such as lemongrass, mangosteen, jasmine and orchids and these are increasingly attracting the attention of consumers. Siam Choice’s Thai Mangosteen and Orchid Natural Spa Shower Gel features a formula made with finely selected mangosteen extract, which is rich in antioxidants and protects against acne inflammation. Bancream…

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Products With Natural Formulations Become More Popular

Products That Promise To Protect Against Pollution Become More Popular

Body Wash/shower Gel Is by Now the Leading Bath and Shower Category

Competitive Landscape

Colgate-Palmolive Remains the Leading Player in Bath and Shower

Unilever Launches Its Lux Botanical Collection

Berli Jucker Pcl Highlights Its Naturally-positioned Products

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Local Brands in the Ascendant As Moderate Growth Is Registered in A Mature Industry

the Rise of Beauty Specialist Retailers Stimulates Growth in Sales of Beauty Products

Thai Consumers Become More Open To New Products

Natural Ingredients Became More Popular Across Numerous Categories

Mass Products Set To Underpin Growth, With Local Brands To Be Among the Big Winners

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

