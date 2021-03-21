Global Toilet Care in Sweden Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic many consumers stockpiled toilet care products but after March 2020 retail value sales of these products declined as consumers finished toilet care products before replenishing their supply thereby stabilising sales, although at a higher rate than before the pandemic. At the same time, home seclusion meant more time spent at home, with consumers both feeling the importance and having the time to focus on toilet care more often. Consequently, consumers’ inter…

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Sweden market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Toilet Care in Sweden

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling, home seclusion, and focus on hygiene at home fuels growth within toilet care in 2020

Efficacy and sustainability drive sales growth of toilet care in 2020

SC Johnson Sweden AB dominating with well-known brands and private label is an increasing future threat

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continuing hygiene-consciousness and work-from-home set to boost sales over forecast period

New product launches to address sustainability concerns over forecast period

Toilet liquids/foams a crowd favourite

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

