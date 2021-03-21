Beauty and Personal Care in Thailand

Beauty and personal care registered moderate sales growth in 2018 as population growth and rising affluence among urban dwellers continued to support rising demand. This growth was however tempered by the maturity of demand in many of the largest and most essential categories. One strong spur on sales growth during the year was rising demand among inbound tourists, especially those from other Asian countries, who are visiting Thailand in record numbers. Many Asian tourists appreciate the low pri…

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Local Brands in the Ascendant As Moderate Growth Is Registered in A Mature Industry

the Rise of Beauty Specialist Retailers Stimulates Growth in Sales of Beauty Products

Thai Consumers Become More Open To New Products

Natural Ingredients Became More Popular Across Numerous Categories

Mass Products Set To Underpin Growth, With Local Brands To Be Among the Big Winners

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Natural Baby Products Set To Become More Popular

Baby and Child-specific Toiletries Records Another Strong Performance in 2018

Celebrity Endorsements Remain Particularly Effective Marketing Campaigns

Competitive Landscape

Johnson & Johnson (thailand) Ltd Maintains Its Leadership

Local Brands Offer Increasingly Innovative Products

Osotspa Expands Its Distribution To Online Channels

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Products With Natural Formulations Become More Popular

Products That Promise To Protect Against Pollution Become More Popular

Body Wash/shower Gel Is by Now the Leading Bath and Shower Category

Competitive Landscape

Colgate-Palmolive Remains the Leading Player in Bath and Shower

Unilever Launches Its Lux Botanical Collection

Berli Jucker Pcl Highlights Its Naturally-positioned Products

Category Data

Table 22 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2018

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Multiple Benefits and Functional Products Are on the Rise

Powder Foundation Remains Popular As Demand Continues To Increase

Innovative Packaging Becomes More Popular Among Busy Urban Professionals

Competitive Landscape

Direct Selling Player Better Way Maintains Its Leading Position in Colour Cosmetics

the Positions of Local Brands Continue To Improve

Amway Focuses on Colour Cosmetics in An Effort To Target Millennials

Category Data

Table 31 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 32 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 35 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Whitening Remains the Most Popular Value-added Aspect in Deodorants

Deodorant Roll-ons and Deodorant Sprays Remain the Largest Categories

Demand Wanes for the Herbal Deodorants Offered by Local Players

Competitive Landscape

Beiersdorf Thailand Co Ltd Remains the Leader in Deodorants

Better Way Continues To Compete Strongly in Rural Areas

Unilever Thai Holdings Targets Both Men and Women

Category Data

Table 42 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 43 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 44 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2014-2018

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Rising Interest in Professional Hair Removal Threatens Growth in Depilatories

the Use of Natural Ingredients Is on the Rise in Hair Removers/bleaches

Hair Removers/bleaches Eyes Further Opportunities for Growth

Competitive Landscape

Reckitt Benckiser Leads Through Its Diverse Range of Veet Hair Removers/bleaches

Procter & Gamble Remains the Leading Player in Women’s Razors and Blades

Private Label Sales Increase Due To Competitive Prices

Category Data

Table 50 Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 51 Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 52 Sales of Women’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018

Table 53 NBO Company Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2014-2018

Table 54 LBN Brand Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2015-2018

Table 55 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 56 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

International Brands Dominate Sales of Premium Fragrances

Sales of Fragrances Through Travel Retail Set To Continue Growing Strongly

Local Brands Continue To Gain Ground in Mass Fragrances With Innovative Products

Competitive Landscape

Better Way (thailand) Co Ltd Leads Mass Fragrances

Elca (thailand) Co Ltd Remains the Leading Player in Premium Fragrances

Osotspa Innovates With the Launch of A New Product Line

Category Data

Table 57 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 58 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 59 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2014-2018

Table 60 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018

Table 61 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018

Table 62 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018

Table 63 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 64 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

the Popularity of Natural Ingredients Continues To Rise

Demand for Hair Care Spreads Out From Standard Shampoos and Conditioners

Sales of Oil-based Hair Care Products Continue To Rise

Competitive Landscape

Unilever Thai Holdings Leads Overall Hair Care

Procter & Gamble Continues To Focus on Hair Protection Campaigns

Private Label on the Rise

Category Data

Table 65 Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 66 Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 67 Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 68 NBO Company Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 69 NBO Company Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 70 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 71 LBN Brand Shares of Colourants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 72 LBN Brand Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Styling Agents: % Value 2015-2018

Table 74 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 75 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 76 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 77 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Men’s Bath and Shower Leads Growth in Men’s Grooming

Interest in Men’s Skin Care Continues To Rise

Natural Ingredients the Latest Trend in New Product Development

Competitive Landscape

Beiersdorf Thailand Retains Leadership of Competitive Landscape

L’oréal Group Launches A New Men’s Skin Care Range

Local Companies and Brands Come To the Fore

Category Data

Table 78 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 79 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 80 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018

Table 81 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2018

Table 82 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2014-2018

Table 83 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2015-2018

Table 84 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2015-2018

Table 85 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 86 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Premiumisation and More Natural Products Support Growth in Sales of Oral Care

More Innovation Contributes To Rising Sales in Toothbrushes

Demand Continues To Rise for Mouthwashes/dental Rinses

Competitive Landscape

Colgate-Palmolive Maintains Its Leading Position in Oral Care

Johnson & Johnson Increases Its Value Share As Demand for Mouthwashes/dental Rinses Rises

Local Brands Continue To Record Strong Growth

Category Data

Table 87 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 88 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 89 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 90 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 91 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018

Table 92 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 93 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 94 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2015-2018

Table 95 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2015-2018

Table 96 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 97 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 98 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 99 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Serums Become More Popular Than Ever

Thais Focus More on Natural Ingredients in Their Skin Care Products

Whitening and Anti-ageing Are Still the Most Popular Skin Care Trends

Competitive Landscape

L’oréal Thailand Co Ltd Remains the Leading Skin Care Player

Direct Selling Continues To Make Its Mark on Skin Care

Procter & Gamble Bets on Olay and Innovative Packaging To Tap Into Travel Retail Sales

Category Data

Table 100 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 101 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 102 Sales of Face Masks by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018

Table 103 Sales of Facial Cleansers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018

Table 104 Sales of Anti-Agers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018

Table 105 Sales of Toners by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018

Table 106 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 107 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 108 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Moisturisers: % Value 2015-2018

Table 109 LBN Brand Shares of Anti-agers: % Value 2015-2018

Table 110 LBN Brand Shares of Firming/Anti-cellulite Body Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 111 LBN Brand Shares of General Purpose Body Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 112 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 113 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 114 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Rising Demand for Baby and Child-specific Sun Care Boosts Sales Growth

the Association Between White Skin and Beauty Set To Boost Growth in Sun Care

Demand for Premium Sun Care, Including Dermocosmetic Sun Care Items, on the Rise

Competitive Landscape

Beiersdorf Thailand Co Ltd Maintains Its Leadership With Nivea Sun and Eucerin

Japanese and Korean Brands Become More Popular in A Fragmented Category

Private Label Marches on As Consumers Appreciate the Value That It Represents

Category Data

Table 115 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 116 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 117 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 118 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 119 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 120 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 121 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

