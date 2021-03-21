Thai consumers are becoming more concerned about the ingredients of their hair care products and this is motivating the shift towards more natural products. Companies and brands are responding and 2018 saw Sunsilk offer its new natural-based product line in three variants: Sunsilk Natural Almond & Honey Anti-Breakage, Sunsilk Natural Coconut Hydration and Sunsilk Natural Green Tea & Lemon Detox. According to a recent consumer survey, Thai people are generally willing to abandon their current fav…
Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368209-hair-care-in-thailand
Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners and Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Professional Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
|Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/simulation-learning-market-analysis-strategic-assessment-trend-outlook-and-bussiness-opportunities-2021-2025-2021-02-01
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-signature-market-2021-industry-analysis-growth-size-share-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-15
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
the Popularity of Natural Ingredients Continues To Rise
Demand for Hair Care Spreads Out From Standard Shampoos and Conditioners
Sales of Oil-based Hair Care Products Continue To Rise
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Thai Holdings Leads Overall Hair Care
Procter & Gamble Continues To Focus on Hair Protection Campaigns
Private Label on the Rise
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Colourants: % Value 2015-2018
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Styling Agents: % Value 2015-2018
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Local Brands in the Ascendant As Moderate Growth Is Registered in A Mature Industry
the Rise of Beauty Specialist Retailers Stimulates Growth in Sales of Beauty Products
Thai Consumers Become More Open To New Products
Natural Ingredients Became More Popular Across Numerous Categories
Mass Products Set To Underpin Growth, With Local Brands To Be Among the Big Winners
Market Data
Table 14 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 15 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018
Table 20 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 21 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105