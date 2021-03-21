Global Adventure Tourism Market in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Adventure travel describes trips that provide experiences (both mental and physical) to places which are novel or unique to the traveler, emphasize the natural environment, and provide challenge through experiences of culture, activities that promote physical health, and excitement/fun.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adventure Tourism in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Adventure Tourism Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Adventure Tourism Market 2019 (%)

The global Adventure Tourism market was valued at 1017.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1908.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Adventure Tourism businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Adventure Tourism in Germany. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Adventure Tourism market size in 2020 and the next few years in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Adventure Tourism Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Adventure Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Soft Adventure

Hard Adventure

On the basis of type, the Adventure Tourism market is segmented into soft adventure, and hard adventure. The soft adventure segment is account for the larger share of the global market，occupied 90%

Germany Adventure Tourism Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Adventure Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Solo

Group

Family

Couples

Applications, included in this market are solo, group, family, couples. Couples is expected to account for the largest share of the global market ,occupied 41.7% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Adventure Tourism Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Adventure Tourism Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Travelopia

REI Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

G Adventures

Intrepid Travel

Butterfield & Robinson

Austin Adventures

Natural Habitat Adventures

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adventure Tourism Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Adventure Tourism Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Germany Adventure Tourism Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Adventure Tourism Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adventure Tourism Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Adventure Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Adventure Tourism Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Germany Manufacturers Adventure Tourism Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adventure Tourism Players in Germany

3.6.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Adventure Tourism Companies

3.6.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adventure Tourism Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Adventure Tourism Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Soft Adventure

4.1.3 Hard Adventure

4.2 By Type – Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Adventure Tourism Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Solo

5.1.3 Group

5.1.4 Family

5.1.5 Couples

5.2 By Application – Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Travelopia

6.1.1 Travelopia Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Travelopia Business Overview

6.1.3 Travelopia Adventure Tourism Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Travelopia Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Travelopia Key News

6.2 REI Adventures

6.2.1 REI Adventures Corporate Summary

6.2.2 REI Adventures Business Overview

6.2.3 REI Adventures Adventure Tourism Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 REI Adventures Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 REI Adventures Key News

6.3 Abercrombie & Kent Group

6.3.1 Abercrombie & Kent Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Abercrombie & Kent Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Abercrombie & Kent Group Adventure Tourism Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Abercrombie & Kent Group Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Abercrombie & Kent Group Key News

6.4 G Adventures

6.4.1 G Adventures Corporate Summary

6.4.2 G Adventures Business Overview

6.4.3 G Adventures Adventure Tourism Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 G Adventures Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 G Adventures Key News

6.5 Intrepid Travel

6.5.1 Intrepid Travel Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Intrepid Travel Business Overview

6.5.3 Intrepid Travel Adventure Tourism Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Intrepid Travel Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Intrepid Travel Key News

6.6 Butterfield & Robinson

6.6.1 Butterfield & Robinson Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Butterfield & Robinson Business Overview

6.6.3 Butterfield & Robinson Adventure Tourism Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Butterfield & Robinson Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Butterfield & Robinson Key News

6.7 Austin Adventures

6.6.1 Austin Adventures Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Austin Adventures Business Overview

6.6.3 Austin Adventures Adventure Tourism Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Austin Adventures Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Austin Adventures Key News

6.8 Natural Habitat Adventures

6.8.1 Natural Habitat Adventures Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Natural Habitat Adventures Business Overview

6.8.3 Natural Habitat Adventures Adventure Tourism Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Natural Habitat Adventures Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Natural Habitat Adventures Key News

6.9 Mountain Travel Sobek

6.9.1 Mountain Travel Sobek Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Mountain Travel Sobek Business Overview

6.9.3 Mountain Travel Sobek Adventure Tourism Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Mountain Travel Sobek Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Mountain Travel Sobek Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Adventure Tourism Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Adventure Tourism in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Adventure Tourism Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Adventure Tourism Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Adventure Tourism Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Adventure Tourism Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Adventure Tourism Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Adventure Tourism Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adventure Tourism Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Adventure Tourism Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Adventure Tourism Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Adventure Tourism Sales in Germany (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Adventure Tourism Sales in Germany (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Adventure Tourism Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Adventure Tourism Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Adventure Tourism Sales in Germany, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Adventure Tourism Sales in Germany, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Travelopia Corporate Summary

Table 20. Travelopia Adventure Tourism Product Offerings

Table 21. Travelopia Adventure Tourism Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 22. REI Adventures Corporate Summary

Table 23. REI Adventures Adventure Tourism Product Offerings

Table 24. REI Adventures Adventure Tourism Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 25. Abercrombie & Kent Group Corporate Summary

Table 26. Abercrombie & Kent Group Adventure Tourism Product Offerings

Table 27. Abercrombie & Kent Group Adventure Tourism Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 28. G Adventures Corporate Summary

Table 29. G Adventures Adventure Tourism Product Offerings

Table 30. G Adventures Adventure Tourism Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 31. Intrepid Travel Corporate Summary

Table 32. Intrepid Travel Adventure Tourism Product Offerings

Table 33. Intrepid Travel Adventure Tourism Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 34. Butterfield & Robinson Corporate Summary

Table 35. Butterfield & Robinson Adventure Tourism Product Offerings

Table 36. Butterfield & Robinson Adventure Tourism Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 37. Austin Adventures Corporate Summary

Table 38. Austin Adventures Adventure Tourism Product Offerings

Table 39. Austin Adventures Adventure Tourism Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 40. Natural Habitat Adventures Corporate Summary

….. continued

