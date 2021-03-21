Global Variety Stores in Morocco Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Variety stores in Morocco continue to grow in 2019, with the landscape far from mature. Many consumers appreciate the deals and promotions available through variety stores, as well as favourable locations within residential neighbourhoods and shopping centres, driving their sales performance.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052407-variety-stores-in-morocco

Euromonitor International’s Variety Stores in Morocco report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-bioprinting-and-bioink-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Mixed Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-label-printing-scales-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Variety Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Variety Stores in Morocco

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Favourable locations and appealing price points boost the growth of variety stores

Informal retailing attract households, offering seasonal goods that variety stores often overlook

Outlets will increase in numbers over the forecast period, however sales per outlet are set to reduce

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Miniso leads variety stores, investing in solid locations, social media marketing and influencer relationships

Previous leader Yatout loses value shares in favour of competitors

Competition arises from social media, as well as department stores in Morocco

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Variety Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Variety Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Variety Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Variety Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/