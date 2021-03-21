Herbal and naturally positioned products have been receiving huge attention from both manufacturers and Vietnamese consumers due to consumers’ increasing health awareness. Following this trend, a number of new products containing natural or herbal ingredients were launched over the review period and in 2018. For example, Hoa Linh Pharma launched Ngoc Chau toothpaste at the end of 2016; Vietnamese consumers were significantly attracted to the product due to its herbal formulation containing such…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368348-oral-care-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/refined-oxalic-acid-market-by-global-manufacturerstypesregions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-01

Why buy this report?Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-data-center-backup-and-recovery-solutions-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Oral Care Records Positive Value Growth Thanks To the Prevention Trend

Sustained Volume and Value Growth for Electric/battery Toothbrushes

Manual Toothbrushes Volume Grows, While Value Growth Lags Behind

Competitive Landscape

GlaxoSmithKline Maintains Its Strong Lead in Oral Care

Internet Retailing Increasingly Important for Oral Care

Colgate-palmolive’s Elmex the Fastest Growing Top Brand Within Toothpaste

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2015-2018

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2015-2018

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Economic Growth and Rising Importance of Wellbeing and Appearance Boost Growth

Innovation Towards Convenience and More Natural Products Supports Sales Growth

E-commerce Increasingly Important in the Dutch Market

Sales Further Polarised in 2018

Sustainability Is Set To Remain the Major Trend in Beauty and Personal Care

Market Data

Table 14 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 15 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 20 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 21 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/