Global Air Care in Japan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Cleanliness and hygiene remains very important to consumers in Japan, with the elimination of bad smells being part of this. With the number of households in Japan continuing to grow this in turn is supporting moderate growth in current value and retail volume terms. Furthermore, an emphasis on the aesthetic element of packaging design is proving to be both an increasingly important factor in generating overall sales in air care and a key point of differentiation between brands. The rise of arom…

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Japan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Air Care in Japan

Euromonitor International

February 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Efficacy and Aesthetics Key To Air Care Sales

Busy Roads Drive Demand for Car Air Fresheners But Future Remains Uncertain

Drugstores/parapharmacies Key To the Distribution of Air Care in Japan

Competitive Landscape

New Febreze Range Tackles Bad Odours in the Air, on the Floor and on the Walls

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical and St Corp Dominate

Glade Sense & Spray Provides Convenient Air Care Solution

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

….continued

