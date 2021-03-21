Other Pet Food in Hungary

Other pets are often owned by children or young adults as first pets. However, the birth rate in Finland has been in decline for a number of years, approaching record low levels as couples postpone the birth of their first child and the number of single-person households remains high. These factors are set to lead to continued declines in the other pet population, resulting in a weak forecast for other pet food over the forecast period. This may inhibit domestic players from greater investment i…

Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Demographic Shifts, Such As Low Birth Rate, Erode Other Pet Population

Poor Product Selection Often Seen in Mainstream Retailers

Social Media Both A Resource and A Threat To Other Pets

Competitive Landscape

Dog and Cat Food Giants Absent But Leader Versele-laga Benefits From Major Upgrade

Lack of Distribution Through Musti Ja Mirri Impacts Best Friend Group’s Share

Private Label Remains Underdeveloped As Retailers Focus on Products With Better Prospects

Category Indicators

Table 1 Other Pet Population 2014-2019

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 9 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Pet Care Premiumisation Continues Despite Economic Concerns

Dogs Increasingly Welcomed As Owners’ Companions

Environmental Concerns An Opportunity for Producers

Internet Retailing Gains Share From Modern Grocery Retailers Thanks To Home Delivery and Extensive Range

Slower Growth Expected But Healthy and Naturally-positioned Products Will Add Value

Market Indicators

Table 14 Pet Populations 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 15 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 24 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 25 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 26 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 27 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

