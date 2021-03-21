Global Department Stores in Ireland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Although department stores continued to see current value growth in 2019, this was at a lower level than seen in any other year of the review period. Meanwhile, the number of outlets and the sales area declined for another consecutive year. The number of department stores is expected to continue to decline in Ireland over the forecast period. There is significant competition between department stores and e-commerce in particular. Some department stores in Ireland are struggling, with a number li…
Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in Ireland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Mixed Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Department Stores market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents:
Department Stores in Ireland
Euromonitor International
March 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Increased pressure on department stores, with further closures anticipated
Domestic players expected to benefit from strong brand loyalty
The single House of Fraser store in Ireland faces closure in 2020
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Going upmarket benefits Dunnes Stores
Heatons brand being phased out following takeover
Arnotts innovates and works hard to maintain footfall
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 2 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Department Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Department Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019
Table 6 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019
Table 7 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024
Table 8 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024
….continued
