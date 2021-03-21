Global Department Stores in Ireland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Although department stores continued to see current value growth in 2019, this was at a lower level than seen in any other year of the review period. Meanwhile, the number of outlets and the sales area declined for another consecutive year. The number of department stores is expected to continue to decline in Ireland over the forecast period. There is significant competition between department stores and e-commerce in particular. Some department stores in Ireland are struggling, with a number li…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3106868-department-stores-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in Ireland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-active-dry-yeast-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Mixed Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-capnography-device-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Department Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Department Stores in Ireland

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Increased pressure on department stores, with further closures anticipated

Domestic players expected to benefit from strong brand loyalty

The single House of Fraser store in Ireland faces closure in 2020

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Going upmarket benefits Dunnes Stores

Heatons brand being phased out following takeover

Arnotts innovates and works hard to maintain footfall

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Department Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Department Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/