In 2018, baby and child-specific products in Belarus recorded stable current value growth. This performance was mainly driven by baby and child-specific hair care and skin care due to the increasing assortment and activity of local companies. An improving economic situation resulted in the marginal growth of disposable incomes and a desire amongst local parents to pamper their children. Baby and child-specific sun care recorded one of the slowest current value growth rates, with players not inve…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368889-baby-and-child-specific-products-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sports-analytics-market-analysis-strategic-assessment-trend-outlook-and-bussiness-opportunities-2021-2025-2021-02-01

Why buy this report?Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cannabis-beverages-market-2021-industry-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Economic Stability and Growing Assortment Result in Stable Value Sales

Parents of Older Children Purchase Greater Number of Baby and Child-specific Products

Health-conscious Consumers Pay Greater Attention To Ingredients

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Retain Leading Positions

Price Pressure Stimulates Presence of Discounts

Healthy Living Trend Influences New Product Development

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Value Growth Rate Unchanged Due To Increasing Number of Promotional Sales

Attention To Appearance, Healthy Living and Advertisements Influence Consumers’ Choices

Foreign Players Strengthen Their Positions

Consumer Trends Influence New Product Development

Growth of Disposable Incomes and Consumer Trends Boost Forecast Value Growth

Market Data

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 16 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/