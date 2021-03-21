In 2019, cat food in Italy continued to record steady current value growth, with wet cat food accounting for the largest share of sales. Increasing awareness of product quality remained the key driver of value sales, while also helping to fuel the rapid growth of internet retailing, with the channel offering a very wide variety of products.

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Internet Retailing’s Home Delivery Service and Easy Product Comparison Attracts Cat Owners

Continued Rise in Cat Ownership Amongst Busy Canadians Living in Small Urban Dwellings Benefits Sales

Premiumisation Trend Strengthens As Clean Labels Grow in Popularity

Competitive Landscape

Whilst Nestlé and Mars Still Lead, Specialist Brands Gain Popularity

Pet Specialist Retailers (ie Pet Superstores and Pet Shops) Grow by Offering Additional Services To Attract Cat Owners

Cat Food Is Concentrated Among A Few Mid-priced Brands

Category Indicators

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2014-2019

Table 2 Cat Population 2014-2019

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2014-2019

Category Data

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2015-2018

Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Premiumisation and Humanisation Continue To Characterise Pet Care

Premium Pet Food Performs Well, Benefitting From Owners’ Concerns for Their Pets’ Health

Natural, Organic and Canadian Brands Gain Popularity

Internet Retailing Takes Significant Share From Modern Grocery Retailers, Whilst Pet Specialist Retailers Continue To Lead and Diversify

Steady Growth Forecast for Pet Care Through New Product Innovation and Trading Up To Premium Products by Pet Owners

Market Indicators

Table 18 Pet Populations 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 31 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

