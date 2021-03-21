The number of cats in Poland is growing thanks to urbanisation and busier lifestyles. Smaller homes and hectic schedules are leading to more people choosing cats as pets, with this contributing to growth for cat food volume sales. Cat food in Poland performed well in 2019, with further healthy volume and value growth expected over the forecast period.
Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
