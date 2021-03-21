Global Direct Selling in Vietnam Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Direct Selling in Vietnam provides automatic labeling and application of a label to a box or a product usually on a conveyor system. They are time stamped, serialized, or require a variation in every label that is applied to the product or shipping box. Any of these scenarios is easily resolved with automatic printing and application of the label.

Also Read :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/947888

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Selling in Vietnam in China, including the following market information:

China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market 2019 (%)

Aslo Read: http://ketanwagh15.designertoblog.com/28815098/network-as-a-service-market-overview-business-opportunities-sales-and-revenue-supply-chain-challenges-by-2022

The global Direct Selling in Vietnam market was valued at 525.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 608.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. While the Direct Selling in Vietnam market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Direct Selling in Vietnam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/threat-intelligence-platform-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-66-billion-at-a-cagr-of-214-during-2018-2024-2021-02-25

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Selling in Vietnam production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Print and Apply Labeling

Labeling

Aslo Read: http://ketanwagh15.designertoblog.com/28815098/network-as-a-service-market-overview-business-opportunities-sales-and-revenue-supply-chain-challenges-by-2022

China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharma

Electronics

Others

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/threat-intelligence-platform-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-66-billion-at-a-cagr-of-214-during-2018-2024-2021-02-25

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Markem-Imaje

Videojet

Avery Dennison

Arca Etichette

Domino

Weber Packaging Solutions

Cotao

Khs

Quadrel Labeling Systems

Apacks

Etipack

ALTECH

Label Aire

XRH

Espera-Werke

Multivac

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Direct Selling in Vietnam Overall Market Size

2.1 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Selling in Vietnam Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Direct Selling in Vietnam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Selling in Vietnam Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Selling in Vietnam Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Direct Selling in Vietnam Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Selling in Vietnam Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Print and Apply Labeling

4.1.3 Labeling

4.2 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food and Beverage

5.1.3 Pharma

5.1.4 Electronics

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Markem-Imaje

6.1.1 Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Markem-Imaje Business Overview

6.1.3 Markem-Imaje Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Markem-Imaje Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Markem-Imaje Key News

6.2 Videojet

6.2.1 Videojet Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Videojet Business Overview

6.2.3 Videojet Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Videojet Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Videojet Key News

6.3 Avery Dennison

6.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

6.3.3 Avery Dennison Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Avery Dennison Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Avery Dennison Key News

6.4 Arca Etichette

6.4.1 Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Arca Etichette Business Overview

6.4.3 Arca Etichette Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Arca Etichette Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Arca Etichette Key News

6.5 Domino

6.5.1 Domino Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Domino Business Overview

6.5.3 Domino Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Domino Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Domino Key News

6.6 Weber Packaging Solutions

6.6.1 Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Weber Packaging Solutions Business Overview

6.6.3 Weber Packaging Solutions Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Weber Packaging Solutions Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Weber Packaging Solutions Key News

6.7 Cotao

6.6.1 Cotao Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cotao Business Overview

6.6.3 Cotao Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cotao Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Cotao Key News

6.8 Khs

6.8.1 Khs Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Khs Business Overview

6.8.3 Khs Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Khs Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Khs Key News

6.9 Quadrel Labeling Systems

6.9.1 Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Quadrel Labeling Systems Business Overview

6.9.3 Quadrel Labeling Systems Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Quadrel Labeling Systems Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Quadrel Labeling Systems Key News

6.10 Apacks

6.10.1 Apacks Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Apacks Business Overview

6.10.3 Apacks Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Apacks Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Apacks Key News

6.11 Etipack

6.11.1 Etipack Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Etipack Direct Selling in Vietnam Business Overview

6.11.3 Etipack Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Etipack Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Etipack Key News

6.12 ALTECH

6.12.1 ALTECH Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ALTECH Direct Selling in Vietnam Business Overview

6.12.3 ALTECH Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ALTECH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ALTECH Key News

6.13 Label Aire

6.13.1 Label Aire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Label Aire Direct Selling in Vietnam Business Overview

6.13.3 Label Aire Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Label Aire Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Label Aire Key News

6.14 XRH

6.14.1 XRH Corporate Summary

6.14.2 XRH Direct Selling in Vietnam Business Overview

6.14.3 XRH Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 XRH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 XRH Key News

6.15 Espera-Werke

6.15.1 Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Espera-Werke Direct Selling in Vietnam Business Overview

6.15.3 Espera-Werke Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Espera-Werke Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Espera-Werke Key News

6.16 Multivac

6.16.1 Multivac Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Multivac Direct Selling in Vietnam Business Overview

6.16.3 Multivac Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Multivac Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Multivac Key News

6.17 Pharmapack Asia

6.17.1 Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Pharmapack Asia Direct Selling in Vietnam Business Overview

6.17.3 Pharmapack Asia Direct Selling in Vietnam Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Pharmapack Asia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Pharmapack Asia Key News

7 Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Direct Selling in Vietnam Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Direct Selling in Vietnam Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Direct Selling in Vietnam Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Direct Selling in Vietnam Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Direct Selling in Vietnam Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Export Market

7.3.2 China Direct Selling in Vietnam Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Direct Selling in Vietnam Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Direct Selling in Vietnam Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Direct Selling in Vietnam in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Direct Selling in Vietnam Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China Manufacturers Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1 Direct Selling in Vietnam Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Selling in Vietnam Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales in China (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales in China (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales in China, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales in China, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

Table 20. Markem-Imaje Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 21. Markem-Imaje Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Videojet Corporate Summary

Table 23. Videojet Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 24. Videojet Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

Table 26. Avery Dennison Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 27. Avery Dennison Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

Table 29. Arca Etichette Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 30. Arca Etichette Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Domino Corporate Summary

Table 32. Domino Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 33. Domino Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

Table 35. Weber Packaging Solutions Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 36. Weber Packaging Solutions Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Cotao Corporate Summary

Table 38. Cotao Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 39. Cotao Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Khs Corporate Summary

Table 41. Khs Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 42. Khs Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

Table 44. Quadrel Labeling Systems Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 45. Quadrel Labeling Systems Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Apacks Corporate Summary

Table 47. Apacks Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 48. Apacks Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Etipack Corporate Summary

Table 50. Etipack Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 51. Etipack Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. ALTECH Corporate Summary

Table 53. ALTECH Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 54. ALTECH Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Label Aire Corporate Summary

Table 56. Label Aire Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 57. Label Aire Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. XRH Corporate Summary

Table 59. XRH Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 60. XRH Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

Table 62. Espera-Werke Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 63. Espera-Werke Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Multivac Corporate Summary

Table 65. Multivac Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 66. Multivac Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

Table 68. Pharmapack Asia Direct Selling in Vietnam Product Offerings

Table 69. Pharmapack Asia Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 70. Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 71. Direct Selling in Vietnam Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 72. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 73. Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 74. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 75. The Percentage of Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 76. The Percentage of Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 77. Dangeguojia Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 78. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 79. Direct Selling in Vietnam Downstream Clients in China

Table 80. Direct Selling in Vietnam Distributors and Sales Agents in China

List of Figures

Figure 1. Direct Selling in Vietnam Segment by Type

Figure 2. Direct Selling in Vietnam Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Direct Selling in Vietnam Sales in China: 2015-2026 (Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Direct Selling in Vietnam Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -China Direct Selling in Vietnam Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Capacity (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Actual Output (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. China Direct Selling in Vietnam Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of China Direct Selling in Vietnam Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of China Direct Selling in Vietnam, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for China Direct Selling in Vietnam Market in 2020

Figure 23. Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Opportunities & Trends in China

Figure 24. Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Drivers in China

Figure 25. Direct Selling in Vietnam Market Restraints in China

…….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/