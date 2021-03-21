Global Direct Selling in China Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Direct Selling in Vietnam provides automatic labeling and application of a label to a box or a product usually on a conveyor system. They are time stamped, serialized, or require a variation in every label that is applied to the product or shipping box. Any of these scenarios is easily resolved with automatic printing and application of the label.

This report contains market size and forecasts ofDirect Selling in China in China, including the following market information:

ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

ChinaDirect Selling in China Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in ChinaDirect Selling in China Market 2019 (%)

The globalDirect Selling in China market was valued at 525.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 608.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. While theDirect Selling in China market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed theDirect Selling in China manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact onDirect Selling in China production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

ChinaDirect Selling in China Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Print and Apply Labeling

Labeling

ChinaDirect Selling in China Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharma

Electronics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

TotalDirect Selling in China Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

TotalDirect Selling in China Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Markem-Imaje

Videojet

Avery Dennison

Arca Etichette

Domino

Weber Packaging Solutions

Cotao

Khs

Quadrel Labeling Systems

Apacks

Etipack

ALTECH

Label Aire

XRH

Espera-Werke

Multivac

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1Direct Selling in China Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: ChinaDirect Selling in China Overall Market Size

2.1 ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 TopDirect Selling in China Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top ChinaDirect Selling in China Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 ChinaDirect Selling in China Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5Direct Selling in China Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China ManufacturersDirect Selling in China Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3Direct Selling in China Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1Direct Selling in China Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3Direct Selling in China Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Print and Apply Labeling

4.1.3 Labeling

4.2 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food and Beverage

5.1.3 Pharma

5.1.4 Electronics

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Markem-Imaje

6.1.1 Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Markem-Imaje Business Overview

6.1.3 Markem-ImajeDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Markem-Imaje Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Markem-Imaje Key News

6.2 Videojet

6.2.1 Videojet Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Videojet Business Overview

6.2.3 VideojetDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Videojet Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Videojet Key News

6.3 Avery Dennison

6.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

6.3.3 Avery DennisonDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Avery Dennison Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Avery Dennison Key News

6.4 Arca Etichette

6.4.1 Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Arca Etichette Business Overview

6.4.3 Arca EtichetteDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Arca Etichette Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Arca Etichette Key News

6.5 Domino

6.5.1 Domino Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Domino Business Overview

6.5.3 DominoDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Domino Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Domino Key News

6.6 Weber Packaging Solutions

6.6.1 Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Weber Packaging Solutions Business Overview

6.6.3 Weber Packaging SolutionsDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Weber Packaging Solutions Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Weber Packaging Solutions Key News

6.7 Cotao

6.6.1 Cotao Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cotao Business Overview

6.6.3 CotaoDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cotao Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Cotao Key News

6.8 Khs

6.8.1 Khs Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Khs Business Overview

6.8.3 KhsDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Khs Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Khs Key News

6.9 Quadrel Labeling Systems

6.9.1 Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Quadrel Labeling Systems Business Overview

6.9.3 Quadrel Labeling SystemsDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Quadrel Labeling Systems Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Quadrel Labeling Systems Key News

6.10 Apacks

6.10.1 Apacks Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Apacks Business Overview

6.10.3 ApacksDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Apacks Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Apacks Key News

6.11 Etipack

6.11.1 Etipack Corporate Summary

6.11.2 EtipackDirect Selling in China Business Overview

6.11.3 EtipackDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Etipack Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Etipack Key News

6.12 ALTECH

6.12.1 ALTECH Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ALTECHDirect Selling in China Business Overview

6.12.3 ALTECHDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ALTECH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ALTECH Key News

6.13 Label Aire

6.13.1 Label Aire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Label AireDirect Selling in China Business Overview

6.13.3 Label AireDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Label Aire Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Label Aire Key News

6.14 XRH

6.14.1 XRH Corporate Summary

6.14.2 XRHDirect Selling in China Business Overview

6.14.3 XRHDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 XRH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 XRH Key News

6.15 Espera-Werke

6.15.1 Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Espera-WerkeDirect Selling in China Business Overview

6.15.3 Espera-WerkeDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Espera-Werke Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Espera-Werke Key News

6.16 Multivac

6.16.1 Multivac Corporate Summary

6.16.2 MultivacDirect Selling in China Business Overview

6.16.3 MultivacDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Multivac Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Multivac Key News

6.17 Pharmapack Asia

6.17.1 Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Pharmapack AsiaDirect Selling in China Business Overview

6.17.3 Pharmapack AsiaDirect Selling in China Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Pharmapack Asia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Pharmapack Asia Key News

7Direct Selling in China Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1Direct Selling in China Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 ChinaDirect Selling in China Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 ChinaDirect Selling in China Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 ChinaDirect Selling in China Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key LocalDirect Selling in China Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key LocalDirect Selling in China Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key LocalDirect Selling in China Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key LocalDirect Selling in China Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion ofDirect Selling in China Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3Direct Selling in China Export and Import in China

7.3.1 ChinaDirect Selling in China Export Market

7.3.2 ChinaDirect Selling in China Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for ChinaDirect Selling in China Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact onDirect Selling in China Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2Direct Selling in China Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players ofDirect Selling in China in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. ChinaDirect Selling in China Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key ManufacturersDirect Selling in China Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China ManufacturersDirect Selling in China Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1Direct Selling in China Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3Direct Selling in China Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type –Direct Selling in China Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type –Direct Selling in China Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type –Direct Selling in China Sales in China (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type –Direct Selling in China Sales in China (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application –Direct Selling in China Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application –Direct Selling in China Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application –Direct Selling in China Sales in China, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application –Direct Selling in China Sales in China, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

Table 20. Markem-ImajeDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 21. Markem-ImajeDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Videojet Corporate Summary

Table 23. VideojetDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 24. VideojetDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

Table 26. Avery DennisonDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 27. Avery DennisonDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

Table 29. Arca EtichetteDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 30. Arca EtichetteDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Domino Corporate Summary

Table 32. DominoDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 33. DominoDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

Table 35. Weber Packaging SolutionsDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 36. Weber Packaging SolutionsDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Cotao Corporate Summary

Table 38. CotaoDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 39. CotaoDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Khs Corporate Summary

Table 41. KhsDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 42. KhsDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

Table 44. Quadrel Labeling SystemsDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 45. Quadrel Labeling SystemsDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Apacks Corporate Summary

Table 47. ApacksDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 48. ApacksDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Etipack Corporate Summary

Table 50. EtipackDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 51. EtipackDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. ALTECH Corporate Summary

Table 53. ALTECHDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 54. ALTECHDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Label Aire Corporate Summary

Table 56. Label AireDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 57. Label AireDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. XRH Corporate Summary

Table 59. XRHDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 60. XRHDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

Table 62. Espera-WerkeDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 63. Espera-WerkeDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Multivac Corporate Summary

Table 65. MultivacDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 66. MultivacDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

Table 68. Pharmapack AsiaDirect Selling in China Product Offerings

Table 69. Pharmapack AsiaDirect Selling in China Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 70.Direct Selling in China Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 71.Direct Selling in China Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 72. ChinaDirect Selling in China Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 73.Direct Selling in China Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 74. ChinaDirect Selling in China Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 75. The Percentage ofDirect Selling in China Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 76. The Percentage ofDirect Selling in China Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 77. DangeguojiaDirect Selling in China Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 78. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 79.Direct Selling in China Downstream Clients in China

Table 80.Direct Selling in China Distributors and Sales Agents in China

List of Figures

Figure 1.Direct Selling in China Segment by Type

Figure 2.Direct Selling in China Segment by Application

Figure 3. DangeguojiaDirect Selling in China Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5.Direct Selling in China Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. ChinaDirect Selling in China Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7.Direct Selling in China Sales in China: 2015-2026 (Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share byDirect Selling in China Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – ChinaDirect Selling in China Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application –Direct Selling in China Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – ChinaDirect Selling in China Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -ChinaDirect Selling in China Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. ChinaDirect Selling in China Production Capacity (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. ChinaDirect Selling in China Actual Output (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. ChinaDirect Selling in China Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of ChinaDirect Selling in China Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of ChinaDirect Selling in China, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for ChinaDirect Selling in China Market in 2020

Figure 23.Direct Selling in China Market Opportunities & Trends in China

Figure 24.Direct Selling in China Market Drivers in China

Figure 25.Direct Selling in China Market Restraints in China

…….Continued

