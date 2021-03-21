Global Spring Brake Chamber Market in South Korea Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

A spring-brake chamber functions as a service-brake chamber, which is an emergency brake in case of air-pressure loss somewhere in the system, and as a reliable spring-applied parking brake.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spring Brake Chamber in Japan, including the following market information:

South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Market 2019 (%)

The global Spring Brake Chamber market was valued at 1237.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1301 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. While the Spring Brake Chamber market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spring Brake Chamber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages,

reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Spring Brake Chamber production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Diaphragm Type

Piston Type

South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Spring Brake Chamber Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Spring Brake Chamber Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Spring Brake Chamber Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wabco

Knorr-Bremse

Haldex

Dongfeng Electronic

SORL

Arfesan

Nabtesco

FAW

VIE Technology

