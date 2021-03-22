Global Serological Pipettes Market in Italy Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Serological pipette is a type of graduated pipette in which the calibration marks extend all the way to the tip. It is usually made from transparent PS (Polystyrene).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Serological Pipettes in China, including the following market information:

Italy Serological Pipettes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Serological Pipettes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Italy Serological Pipettes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Serological Pipettes Market 2019 (%)

The global Serological Pipettes market was valued at 178.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 212.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Serological Pipettes market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Serological Pipettes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Serological Pipettes production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Serological Pipettes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Italy Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

1-2 ml

5 ml

10 ml

25 ml

Other ( 50 ml etc.)

Italy Serological Pipettes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Italy Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Tissue Culture

Bacterial Culture

Testing Lab

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Total Italy Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

VWR

Sarstedt

Merck

Eppendorf

Argos Technologies

CAPP

Camlab

HiMedia Laboratories

TPP

Greiner Bio-One

Biofil

NEST

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Serological Pipettes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Serological Pipettes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Serological Pipettes Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Serological Pipettes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Serological Pipettes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Serological Pipettes Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Serological Pipettes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Serological Pipettes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Serological Pipettes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Serological Pipettes Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Serological Pipettes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serological Pipettes Players in China

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Serological Pipettes Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serological Pipettes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 1-2 ml

4.1.3 5 ml

4.1.4 10 ml

4.1.5 25 ml

4.1.6 Other ( 50 ml etc.)

4.2 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Serological Pipettes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Tissue Culture

5.1.3 Bacterial Culture

5.1.4 Testing Lab

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Serological Pipettes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

6.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Key News

6.2 Corning

6.2.1 Corning Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Corning Business Overview

6.2.3 Corning Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Corning Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Corning Key News

6.3 VWR

6.3.1 VWR Corporate Summary

6.3.2 VWR Business Overview

6.3.3 VWR Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 VWR Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 VWR Key News

6.4 Sarstedt

6.4.1 Sarstedt Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Sarstedt Business Overview

6.4.3 Sarstedt Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sarstedt Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Sarstedt Key News

6.5 Merck

6.5.1 Merck Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Merck Business Overview

6.5.3 Merck Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Merck Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Merck Key News

6.6 Eppendorf

6.6.1 Eppendorf Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Eppendorf Business Overview

6.6.3 Eppendorf Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Eppendorf Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Eppendorf Key News

6.7 Argos Technologies

6.6.1 Argos Technologies Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Argos Technologies Business Overview

6.6.3 Argos Technologies Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Argos Technologies Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Argos Technologies Key News

6.8 CAPP

6.8.1 CAPP Corporate Summary

6.8.2 CAPP Business Overview

6.8.3 CAPP Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 CAPP Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 CAPP Key News

6.9 Camlab

6.9.1 Camlab Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Camlab Business Overview

6.9.3 Camlab Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Camlab Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Camlab Key News

6.10 HiMedia Laboratories

6.10.1 HiMedia Laboratories Corporate Summary

6.10.2 HiMedia Laboratories Business Overview

6.10.3 HiMedia Laboratories Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 HiMedia Laboratories Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 HiMedia Laboratories Key News

6.11 TPP

6.11.1 TPP Corporate Summary

6.11.2 TPP Serological Pipettes Business Overview

6.11.3 TPP Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 TPP Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 TPP Key News

6.12 Greiner Bio-One

6.12.1 Greiner Bio-One Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Greiner Bio-One Serological Pipettes Business Overview

6.12.3 Greiner Bio-One Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Greiner Bio-One Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Greiner Bio-One Key News

6.13 Biofil

6.13.1 Biofil Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Biofil Serological Pipettes Business Overview

6.13.3 Biofil Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Biofil Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Biofil Key News

6.14 NEST

6.14.1 NEST Corporate Summary

6.14.2 NEST Serological Pipettes Business Overview

6.14.3 NEST Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 NEST Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.14.5 NEST Key News

6.15 Sorfa

6.15.1 Sorfa Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Sorfa Serological Pipettes Business Overview

6.15.3 Sorfa Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Sorfa Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Sorfa Key News

6.16 CITOTEST

6.16.1 CITOTEST Corporate Summary

6.16.2 CITOTEST Serological Pipettes Business Overview

6.16.3 CITOTEST Serological Pipettes Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 CITOTEST Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.16.5 CITOTEST Key News

7 Serological Pipettes Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Serological Pipettes Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Serological Pipettes Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Serological Pipettes Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Serological Pipettes Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Serological Pipettes Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Serological Pipettes Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Serological Pipettes Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Serological Pipettes Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Serological Pipettes Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Serological Pipettes Export and Import in China

7.3.1 Italy Serological Pipettes Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Serological Pipettes Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Serological Pipettes Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Serological Pipettes Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Serological Pipettes Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

