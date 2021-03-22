Global Air Separation Equipment Market in Italy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Air Separation Equipment is the equipment used in the separation of the air, which is used to produce the oxygen, nitrogen, etc.

Air Separation Equipment produces one or both of the two most common atmospheric industrial gases (nitrogen and oxygen) as gases and sometimes also as liquid products. Some air separation plants also produce compressed dry air, argon, ultra high purity (UHP) oxygen, or, occasionally, the “rare gases” (neon, krypton and xenon).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Separation Equipment in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K CMPH)

Italy Air Separation Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K CMPH)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Air Separation Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Air Separation Equipment market was valued at 4490 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5334.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Separation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Air Separation Equipment production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Air Separation Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K CMPH)

Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 20 K CMPH

20-60 K CMPH

Above 60 K CMPH

Italy Air Separation Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K CMPH)

Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Chemical Industry

Industry Gas

Metallurgy Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Air Separation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Air Separation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K CMPH)

Total Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Linde

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Hangyang Group

Sichuan Air Separation

HNEC

Messer

JSC Cryogenmash

AMCS

Gas Engineering LLC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Separation Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Air Separation Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Separation Equipment Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Air Separation Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Air Separation Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Separation Equipment Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Air Separation Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Separation Equipment Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Air Separation Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Separation Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Below 20 K CMPH

4.1.3 20-60 K CMPH

4.1.4 Above 60 K CMPH

4.2 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Air Separation Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Chemical Industry

5.1.3 Industry Gas

5.1.4 Metallurgy Industry

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Air Separation Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Linde

6.1.1 Linde Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Linde Business Overview

6.1.3 Linde Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Linde Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Linde Key News

6.2 Air Liquide

6.2.1 Air Liquide Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Air Liquide Business Overview

6.2.3 Air Liquide Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Air Liquide Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Air Liquide Key News

6.3 Praxair

6.3.1 Praxair Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Praxair Business Overview

6.3.3 Praxair Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Praxair Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Praxair Key News

6.4 Air Products

6.4.1 Air Products Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Air Products Business Overview

6.4.3 Air Products Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Air Products Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Air Products Key News

6.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

6.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Business Overview

6.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Key News

6.6 Hangyang Group

6.6.1 Hangyang Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hangyang Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Hangyang Group Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hangyang Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hangyang Group Key News

6.7 Sichuan Air Separation

6.6.1 Sichuan Air Separation Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sichuan Air Separation Business Overview

6.6.3 Sichuan Air Separation Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sichuan Air Separation Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sichuan Air Separation Key News

6.8 HNEC

6.8.1 HNEC Corporate Summary

6.8.2 HNEC Business Overview

6.8.3 HNEC Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 HNEC Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 HNEC Key News

6.9 Messer

6.9.1 Messer Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Messer Business Overview

6.9.3 Messer Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Messer Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Messer Key News

6.10 JSC Cryogenmash

6.10.1 JSC Cryogenmash Corporate Summary

6.10.2 JSC Cryogenmash Business Overview

6.10.3 JSC Cryogenmash Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 JSC Cryogenmash Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 JSC Cryogenmash Key News

6.11 AMCS

6.11.1 AMCS Corporate Summary

6.11.2 AMCS Air Separation Equipment Business Overview

6.11.3 AMCS Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 AMCS Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 AMCS Key News

6.12 Gas Engineering LLC

6.12.1 Gas Engineering LLC Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Gas Engineering LLC Air Separation Equipment Business Overview

6.12.3 Gas Engineering LLC Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Gas Engineering LLC Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Gas Engineering LLC Key News

6.13 Air Water

6.13.1 Air Water Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Air Water Air Separation Equipment Business Overview

6.13.3 Air Water Air Separation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Air Water Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Air Water Key News

7 Air Separation Equipment Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Air Separation Equipment Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Air Separation Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Air Separation Equipment Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Air Separation Equipment Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Air Separation Equipment Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Air Separation Equipment Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Air Separation Equipment Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Air Separation Equipment Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Air Separation Equipment Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Air Separation Equipment Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Air Separation Equipment Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

….. continued

