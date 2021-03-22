Global AS Watson (Health & Beauty Europe) in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

AS Watson (Health & Beauty Europe) owns multiple retailing brands in the Netherlands, including health and beauty specialist retailers Kruidvat and Trekpleister. The sales of both Kruidvat and Trekpleister are expected to increase, as the company refurbishes many of their outlets and opens new ones. The company acquired DIRX Drogisterijen drugstore chain in 2015, and it plans to transform DIRX outlets into Kruidvat and Trekpleister outlets. Kruidvat and Trekpleister continue to be marketed as id…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947820-as-watson-health-beauty-europe-in-home-care-netherlands
Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-combination-stretchers-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-13
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-outdoor-led-display-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-10
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
AS WATSON (HEALTH & BEAUTY EUROPE) IN HOME CARE (NETHERLANDS)
Euromonitor International
January 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 AS Watson (Health & Beauty Europe): Key Facts
Summary 2 AS Watson (Health & Beauty Europe): Operational Indicators
Company Background
Private Label
Summary 3 AS Watson (Health & Beauty Europe): Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 AS Watson (Health & Beauty Europe): Competitive Position 2016
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105