Global Airship Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Airships are aerospace vehicles that get most of their lifting capability from ‘static’ lift using gases which are lighter than air.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Airship in US, including the following market information:

US Airship Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Airship Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Airship Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Airship Market 2019 (%)

The global Airship market was valued at 102.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 134.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Airship manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Airship production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Airship Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Airship Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rigid

Semi Rigid

Non-rigid

The first main kind is Non-Rigid, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 40.91% in 2018. Another main kind is Semi-Rigid,which share the rest 36.36% market share in 2018.

US Airship Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Airship Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Surveillance

Research

Commercial Tours

Advertisement

Cargo Transport

The Cargo Transport segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.77% during the forecast period. And the Advertisement sector accounts for the largest market share, approximately 31.82% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Airship Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Airship Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Airship Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Airship Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lockheed Martin

Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik

Lindstrand Technologies

Vantage Airship

Airborne Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Airship Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Airship Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Airship Overall Market Size

2.1 US Airship Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Airship Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Airship Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Airship Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Airship Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Airship Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Airship Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Airship Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airship Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Airship Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airship Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Airship Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airship Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Airship Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Rigid

4.1.3 Semi Rigid

4.1.4 Non-rigid

4.2 By Type – US Airship Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Airship Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Airship Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Airship Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Airship Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Airship Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Airship Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Airship Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Airship Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Airship Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Surveillance

5.1.3 Research

5.1.4 Commercial Tours

5.1.5 Advertisement

5.1.6 Cargo Transport

5.2 By Application – US Airship Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Airship Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Airship Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Airship Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Airship Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Airship Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Airship Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Airship Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Airship Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lockheed Martin

6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

6.1.3 Lockheed Martin Airship Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lockheed Martin Key News

6.2 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik

6.2.1 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Business Overview

6.2.3 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Airship Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Key News

6.3 Lindstrand Technologies

6.3.1 Lindstrand Technologies Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Lindstrand Technologies Business Overview

6.3.3 Lindstrand Technologies Airship Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Lindstrand Technologies Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Lindstrand Technologies Key News

6.4 Vantage Airship

6.4.1 Vantage Airship Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Vantage Airship Business Overview

6.4.3 Vantage Airship Airship Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Vantage Airship Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Vantage Airship Key News

6.5 Airborne Industries

6.5.1 Airborne Industries Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Airborne Industries Business Overview

6.5.3 Airborne Industries Airship Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Airborne Industries Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Airborne Industries Key News

6.6 Gefa-Flug

6.6.1 Gefa-Flug Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gefa-Flug Business Overview

6.6.3 Gefa-Flug Airship Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gefa-Flug Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gefa-Flug Key News

7 Airship Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Airship Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Airship Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Airship Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Airship Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Airship Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Airship Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Airship Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Airship Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Airship Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Airship Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Airship Export Market

7.3.2 US Airship Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Airship Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Airship Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Airship Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Airship in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Airship Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Airship Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Airship Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Airship Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Airship Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Airship Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Airship Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airship Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Airship Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Airship Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Airship Sales in US (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Airship Sales in US (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Airship Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Airship Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Airship Sales in US, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Airship Sales in US, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

….. continued

