Global Airship Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Airships are aerospace vehicles that get most of their lifting capability from ‘static’ lift using gases which are lighter than air.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Airship in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Airship Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Airship Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Airship Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Airship Market 2019 (%)

The global Airship market was valued at 102.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 134.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Airship manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Airship production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Airship Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Airship Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rigid

Semi Rigid

Non-rigid

The first main kind is Non-Rigid, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 40.91% in 2018. Another main kind is Semi-Rigid,which share the rest 36.36% market share in 2018.

Vietnam Airship Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Airship Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Surveillance

Research

Commercial Tours

Advertisement

Cargo Transport

The Cargo Transport segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.77% during the forecast period. And the Advertisement sector accounts for the largest market share, approximately 31.82% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Airship Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Airship Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Airship Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Airship Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lockheed Martin

Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik

Lindstrand Technologies

Vantage Airship

Airborne Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Airship Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Airship Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Airship Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Airship Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Airship Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Airship Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Airship Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Airship Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Airship Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Airship Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Airship Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airship Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Airship Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airship Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Airship Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airship Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Airship Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Rigid

4.1.3 Semi Rigid

4.1.4 Non-rigid

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Airship Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Airship Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Airship Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Airship Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Airship Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Airship Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Airship Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Airship Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Airship Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Airship Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Surveillance

5.1.3 Research

5.1.4 Commercial Tours

5.1.5 Advertisement

5.1.6 Cargo Transport

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Airship Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Airship Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Airship Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Airship Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Airship Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Airship Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Airship Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Airship Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Airship Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lockheed Martin

6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

6.1.3 Lockheed Martin Airship Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lockheed Martin Key News

6.2 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik

6.2.1 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Business Overview

6.2.3 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Airship Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Key News

6.3 Lindstrand Technologies

6.3.1 Lindstrand Technologies Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Lindstrand Technologies Business Overview

6.3.3 Lindstrand Technologies Airship Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Lindstrand Technologies Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Lindstrand Technologies Key News

6.4 Vantage Airship

6.4.1 Vantage Airship Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Vantage Airship Business Overview

6.4.3 Vantage Airship Airship Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Vantage Airship Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Vantage Airship Key News

6.5 Airborne Industries

6.5.1 Airborne Industries Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Airborne Industries Business Overview

6.5.3 Airborne Industries Airship Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Airborne Industries Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Airborne Industries Key News

6.6 Gefa-Flug

6.6.1 Gefa-Flug Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gefa-Flug Business Overview

6.6.3 Gefa-Flug Airship Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gefa-Flug Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gefa-Flug Key News

7 Airship Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Airship Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Airship Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Airship Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Airship Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Airship Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Airship Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Airship Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Airship Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Airship Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Airship Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Airship Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Airship Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Airship Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Airship Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Airship Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Airship in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam Airship Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam Airship Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam Airship Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam Airship Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Airship Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers Airship Product Type

Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 Airship Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airship Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Airship Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Airship Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Airship Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Airship Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Airship Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Airship Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Airship Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Airship Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

Table 20. Lockheed Martin Airship Product Offerings

Table 21. Lockheed Martin Airship Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Corporate Summary

Table 23. Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Airship Product Offerings

Table 24. Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik Airship Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Lindstrand Technologies Corporate Summary

Table 26. Lindstrand Technologies Airship Product Offerings

Table 27. Lindstrand Technologies Airship Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Vantage Airship Corporate Summary

Table 29. Vantage Airship Airship Product Offerings

Table 30. Vantage Airship Airship Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Airborne Industries Corporate Summary

Table 32. Airborne Industries Airship Product Offerings

Table 33. Airborne Industries Airship Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Gefa-Flug Corporate Summary

Table 35. Gefa-Flug Airship Product Offerings

Table 36. Gefa-Flug Airship Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Airship Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Vietnam, 2015-2020

Table 38. Airship Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Vietnam, 2015-2020

Table 39. Vietnam Airship Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 40. Airship Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Vietnam, 2015-2020

Table 41. Vietnam Airship Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 42. The Percentage of Airship Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

Table 43. The Percentage of Airship Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

Table 44. Dangeguojia Airship Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 45. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 46. Airship Downstream Clients in Vietnam

Table 47. Airship Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

List of Figures

Figure 1. Airship Segment by Type

Figure 2. Airship Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Airship Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Airship Market Size in Vietnam, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Vietnam Airship Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Airship Sales in Vietnam: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Airship Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Vietnam Airship Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Vietnam Airship Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Vietnam Airship Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Vietnam Airship Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Airship Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Vietnam Airship Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Vietnam Airship Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Vietnam Airship Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Vietnam Airship Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Vietnam Airship Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026

….. continued

