Global Area Scan Camera Market in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Area scan cameras contain a matrix of pixels that capture an image of a given scene. They are more general purpose than line scan cameras, and offer easier setup and alignment. Area scan cameras are best suited towards applications where the object is stationary, even if only momentarily.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Area Scan Camera in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Area Scan Camera Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Area Scan Camera Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Area Scan Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Area Scan Camera Market 2019 (%)

The global Area Scan Camera market was valued at 964.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1578.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Area Scan Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Area Scan Camera production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Area Scan Camera Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Area Scan Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CMOS

CCD

Germany Area Scan Camera Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Area Scan Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defect Detection

Size Measurement

Semiconductor Industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Area Scan Camera Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Area Scan Camera Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Area Scan Camera Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Area Scan Camera Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Basler

FLIR Systems Inc

Teledyne (e2v)

Vieworks

Cognex

Sony

Jai

Baumer

Toshiba Teli

Omron (Microscan Systems)

National Instruments

IDS

Allied Vision/TKH Group

Daheng Image

The Imaging Source

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Area Scan Camera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Area Scan Camera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Area Scan Camera Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Area Scan Camera Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Area Scan Camera Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Area Scan Camera Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Area Scan Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Area Scan Camera Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Area Scan Camera Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Area Scan Camera Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Area Scan Camera Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Area Scan Camera Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Area Scan Camera Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Area Scan Camera Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 CMOS

4.1.3 CCD

4.2 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Area Scan Camera Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defect Detection

5.1.3 Size Measurement

5.1.4 Semiconductor Industry

5.1.5 Pharmaceutical industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Area Scan Camera Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Basler

6.1.1 Basler Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Basler Business Overview

6.1.3 Basler Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Basler Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Basler Key News

6.2 FLIR Systems Inc

6.2.1 FLIR Systems Inc Corporate Summary

6.2.2 FLIR Systems Inc Business Overview

6.2.3 FLIR Systems Inc Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 FLIR Systems Inc Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 FLIR Systems Inc Key News

6.3 Teledyne (e2v)

6.3.1 Teledyne (e2v) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Teledyne (e2v) Business Overview

6.3.3 Teledyne (e2v) Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Teledyne (e2v) Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Teledyne (e2v) Key News

6.4 Vieworks

6.4.1 Vieworks Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Vieworks Business Overview

6.4.3 Vieworks Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Vieworks Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Vieworks Key News

6.5 Cognex

6.5.1 Cognex Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Cognex Business Overview

6.5.3 Cognex Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Cognex Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Cognex Key News

6.6 Sony

6.6.1 Sony Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sony Business Overview

6.6.3 Sony Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Sony Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Sony Key News

6.7 Jai

6.6.1 Jai Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jai Business Overview

6.6.3 Jai Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jai Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Jai Key News

6.8 Baumer

6.8.1 Baumer Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Baumer Business Overview

6.8.3 Baumer Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Baumer Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Baumer Key News

6.9 Toshiba Teli

6.9.1 Toshiba Teli Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Toshiba Teli Business Overview

6.9.3 Toshiba Teli Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Toshiba Teli Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Toshiba Teli Key News

6.10 Omron (Microscan Systems)

6.10.1 Omron (Microscan Systems) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Omron (Microscan Systems) Business Overview

6.10.3 Omron (Microscan Systems) Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Omron (Microscan Systems) Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Omron (Microscan Systems) Key News

6.11 National Instruments

6.11.1 National Instruments Corporate Summary

6.11.2 National Instruments Area Scan Camera Business Overview

6.11.3 National Instruments Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 National Instruments Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 National Instruments Key News

6.12 IDS

6.12.1 IDS Corporate Summary

6.12.2 IDS Area Scan Camera Business Overview

6.12.3 IDS Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 IDS Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 IDS Key News

6.13 Allied Vision/TKH Group

6.13.1 Allied Vision/TKH Group Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Allied Vision/TKH Group Area Scan Camera Business Overview

6.13.3 Allied Vision/TKH Group Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Allied Vision/TKH Group Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Allied Vision/TKH Group Key News

6.14 Daheng Image

6.14.1 Daheng Image Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Daheng Image Area Scan Camera Business Overview

6.14.3 Daheng Image Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Daheng Image Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Daheng Image Key News

6.15 The Imaging Source

6.15.1 The Imaging Source Corporate Summary

6.15.2 The Imaging Source Area Scan Camera Business Overview

6.15.3 The Imaging Source Area Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 The Imaging Source Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.15.5 The Imaging Source Key News

6.16 HIK vision

6.16.1 HIK vision Corporate Summary

….. continued

