Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Automatic train control (ATC) is a general class of train protection systems for railways that involves a speed control mechanism in response to external inputs. An automatic train control (ATC) system integrates all the vital and non-vital functions that guarantee the safe operation of trains.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Train Control (ATC) in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market 2019 (%)

The global Automatic Train Control (ATC) market was valued at 6829.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9740.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automatic Train Control (ATC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automatic Train Control (ATC) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Semi-automatic Train Operation

Driverless Train Operation

Unattended Train Operation

There are three types of ATC, including STO,DTO and UTO, of which STO accounts for the largest portion of the market, about 57%. UTO take second place，occupied 27%.

Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Urban

Mainline

Automatic Train Control is used in urban and mainline rail industry.In 2018, 74.54% for udban.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi

Thales

Alstom

Bombardier

Nippon Signal

CRSC

Traffic Control Technology

Siemens

Kyosan

Toshiba

Glarun Technology

Unittec

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Train Control (ATC) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Automatic Train Control (ATC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Semi-automatic Train Operation

4.1.3 Driverless Train Operation

4.1.4 Unattended Train Operation

4.2 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Urban

5.1.3 Mainline

5.2 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hitachi

6.1.1 Hitachi Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hitachi Business Overview

6.1.3 Hitachi Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hitachi Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hitachi Key News

6.2 Thales

6.2.1 Thales Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Thales Business Overview

6.2.3 Thales Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Thales Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Thales Key News

6.3 Alstom

6.3.1 Alstom Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Alstom Business Overview

6.3.3 Alstom Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Alstom Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Alstom Key News

6.4 Bombardier

6.4.1 Bombardier Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bombardier Business Overview

6.4.3 Bombardier Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bombardier Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bombardier Key News

6.5 Nippon Signal

6.5.1 Nippon Signal Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Nippon Signal Business Overview

6.5.3 Nippon Signal Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Nippon Signal Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Nippon Signal Key News

6.6 CRSC

6.6.1 CRSC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 CRSC Business Overview

6.6.3 CRSC Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 CRSC Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 CRSC Key News

6.7 Traffic Control Technology

6.6.1 Traffic Control Technology Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Traffic Control Technology Business Overview

6.6.3 Traffic Control Technology Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Traffic Control Technology Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Traffic Control Technology Key News

6.8 Siemens

6.8.1 Siemens Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Siemens Business Overview

6.8.3 Siemens Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Siemens Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Siemens Key News

6.9 Kyosan

6.9.1 Kyosan Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Kyosan Business Overview

6.9.3 Kyosan Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Kyosan Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Kyosan Key News

6.10 Toshiba

6.10.1 Toshiba Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Toshiba Business Overview

6.10.3 Toshiba Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Toshiba Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Toshiba Key News

6.11 Glarun Technology

6.11.1 Glarun Technology Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Glarun Technology Automatic Train Control (ATC) Business Overview

6.11.3 Glarun Technology Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Glarun Technology Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Glarun Technology Key News

6.12 Unittec

6.12.1 Unittec Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Unittec Automatic Train Control (ATC) Business Overview

6.12.3 Unittec Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Unittec Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Unittec Key News

6.13 Mermec

6.13.1 Mermec Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Mermec Automatic Train Control (ATC) Business Overview

6.13.3 Mermec Automatic Train Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Mermec Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Mermec Key News

7 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Automatic Train Control (ATC) Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Automatic Train Control (ATC) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Automatic Train Control (ATC) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Automatic Train Control (ATC) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Automatic Train Control (ATC) Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Automatic Train Control (ATC) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Automatic Train Control (ATC) in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Automatic Train Control (ATC) Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Automatic Train Control (ATC) Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

….. continued

