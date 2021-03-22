Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Automatic train control (ATC) is a general class of train protection systems for railways that involves a speed control mechanism in response to external inputs. An automatic train control (ATC) system integrates all the vital and non-vital functions that guarantee the safe operation of trains.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Train Control (ATC) in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market 2019 (%)

The global Automatic Train Control (ATC) market was valued at 6829.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9740.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. While the Automatic Train Control (ATC) market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automatic Train Control (ATC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automatic Train Control (ATC) production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Semi-automatic Train Operation

Driverless Train Operation

Unattended Train Operation

There are three types of ATC, including STO,DTO and UTO, of which STO accounts for the largest portion of the market, about 57%. UTO take second place，occupied 27%.

Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Urban

Mainline

Automatic Train Control is used in urban and mainline rail industry.In 2018, 74.54% for udban.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi

Thales

Alstom

Bombardier

Nippon Signal

CRSC

Traffic Control Technology

Siemens

Kyosan

Toshiba

Glarun Technology

Unittec

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Train Control (ATC) Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Automatic Train Control (ATC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Automatic Train Control (ATC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Companies

