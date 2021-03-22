Global Automation and Controls Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Factory automation implies a set of technologies and automatic control devices to enhance the productivity and quality of products and simultaneously decrease the production cost.

Also known as industrial automation, it minimizes human intervention in the industry and ensures a superior performance as compared to humans. It comprises the use of computers, robots, control systems, and information technologies to handle industrial processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automation and Controls in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Automation and Controls Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Automation and Controls Market 2019 (%)

The global Automation and Controls market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Automation and Controls market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Automation and Controls businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Automation and Controls in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automation and Controls market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Automation and Controls Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Automation and Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Field Devices

Industrial Control Systems

Others

Vietnam Automation and Controls Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Automation and Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Textiles and Clothing

Chemical Industry

Machinery

Electronics and Optical

Food and Beverages

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automation and Controls Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automation and Controls Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Emerson

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Yokogawa

Fanuc

Schneider Electric

Bosch Rexroth

Siemens

Omron

Honeywell

Keyence

Rockwell

Universal Robots

Kuka

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automation and Controls Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Automation and Controls Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Vietnam Automation and Controls Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Automation and Controls Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Automation and Controls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automation and Controls Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Automation and Controls Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Automation and Controls Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automation and Controls Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Vietnam Manufacturers Automation and Controls Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation and Controls Players in Vietnam

3.6.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Automation and Controls Companies

3.6.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation and Controls Companies

…..Continued.

