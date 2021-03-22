Global Automation and Controls Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Factory automation implies a set of technologies and automatic control devices to enhance the productivity and quality of products and simultaneously decrease the production cost.

Also known as industrial automation, it minimizes human intervention in the industry and ensures a superior performance as compared to humans. It comprises the use of computers, robots, control systems, and information technologies to handle industrial processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automation and Controls in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Automation and Controls Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Automation and Controls Market 2019 (%)

The global Automation and Controls market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Automation and Controls market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Automation and Controls businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Automation and Controls in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automation and Controls market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Automation and Controls Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Automation and Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Field Devices

Industrial Control Systems

Others

South Korea Automation and Controls Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Automation and Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Textiles and Clothing

Chemical Industry

Machinery

Electronics and Optical

Food and Beverages

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automation and Controls Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automation and Controls Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Emerson

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Yokogawa

Fanuc

Schneider Electric

Bosch Rexroth

Siemens

Omron

Honeywell

Keyence

Rockwell

Universal Robots

Kuka

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automation and Controls Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Automation and Controls Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Automation and Controls Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Automation and Controls Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Automation and Controls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automation and Controls Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Automation and Controls Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Automation and Controls Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automation and Controls Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 South Korea Manufacturers Automation and Controls Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation and Controls Players in South Korea

3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Automation and Controls Companies

3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation and Controls Companies

…..Continued.

