Dermatologicals in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2018, consumer demand continued to rise for medicated skin care products. This helped support sales of dermatologicals despite increasing competition from the medicated skin care category within beauty and personal care. The boundaries between dermatologicals in consumer health and medicated skin care in beauty and personal care are becoming increasingly blurred. Consumers are sometimes confused which products are the most suitable for certain skin conditions. As a rule, very mild conditions…

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Sales Fuelled by Growing Demand for Medicated Skin Care

Paediatric Dermatologicals the Best Performing Category in 2018

Stigma Surrounding Some Dermatologicals Fades As Younger Generations Are More Open-minded

Competitive Landscape

Domestic Company Fitopharm Remains the Leading Player

Alkaloid Ad Skopje Ranks Second

Dermatologicals Evenly Split Between Domestic and International Companies

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Consumer Health Continues To Record Steady Growth Despite Political Turbulence

Internet Access and Social Media Platforms Support the Growing Self-medication Trend

Consumer Health in Macedonia Dominated by International Manufacturers

Few Channels Sell Consumer Health Products Beyond Chemists/pharmacies

Healthy Growth of Consumer Health Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

…continued

