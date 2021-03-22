Paediatric Consumer Health in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2018, paediatric consumer health in Macedonia continued to suffer from a lack of paediatric-specific brands and products. In their absence, most consumers tend to use standard brands. Paediatric consumer health thus remained largely underdeveloped, with this affecting all categories. Indeed, young parents primarily rely on doctors’ opinions and opt for Rx medicines to treat their children. In 2018, paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements was the most developed category.
Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Limited Range of Products Prevents Paediatric Consumer Health From Recording A Stronger Performance
Innovation and New Product Development Lead To the Launch of New Formats
Paediatric Dermatologicals the Best Performing Category in 2018
Competitive Landscape
Krka Farma Leads Paediatric Consumer Health in 2018
Takeda Pharmaceutical Ranks Second
Paediatric Consumer Health Remains Fragmented Despite Its Small Size
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2018
Table 4 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Consumer Health Continues To Record Steady Growth Despite Political Turbulence
Internet Access and Social Media Platforms Support the Growing Self-medication Trend
Consumer Health in Macedonia Dominated by International Manufacturers
Few Channels Sell Consumer Health Products Beyond Chemists/pharmacies
Healthy Growth of Consumer Health Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period
Market Indicators
Table 6 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Life Expectancy at Birth 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2018
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2018
Table 12 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Appendix
OTC Registration and Classification
Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification
Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine
Switches
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
