Global Business Jet Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Business Jet Market is valued approximately USD 23.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Business jets are a special category of aircrafts designed to transport small groups of people. These are mainly procured by high income individuals, corporates, VIPs, sportsperson, government officials and charter service providers. Factors such as continuous wealth creation in mature markets and rising penetration of business aviation in emerging economies has led the adoption of Business Jet across the forecast period. Also, an increasing number of high net worth personnel and the introduction of new aircraft programs are expected to fuel the demand for Business Jets. Moreover, Commercialization of urban air mobility has resulted in an increasing demand for the jets, used for inter and intra-city travel. However, the lengthy period required for product certification of the business jets from aviation authorities lead to the market loss and the rising fuel prices vouch for the decline in purchases on the consumer end which further hinders the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Business Jet market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of a large number of high-net-worth individuals coupled with the existence of major business jet manufacturers such as Textron (US), Bombardier (Canada), and Gulfstream (US), among others. Further, the prevalence of airports eases the business travel across the region. Whereas, Middle-East is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising investments for the development and modernization of aviation infrastructure and longer distances between the cities as well as deficient ground transportation network in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Business Jet market across the Middle-East region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Bombardier (Canada)
Embraer S.A. (Brazil)
Textron, Inc. (US)
Gulfstream Aerospace (US)
Airbus (Netherland)
Boeing (US)
Dassault Aviation
Emirates Executive
ExecuJet
Qatar Executive
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Aircraft Type:
Light
Mid-sized
Large
Airliner
By End-User:
Private
Operator
By the Point of Sale:
OEM
Conventional
Hybrid & Electric
Aftermarket
MRO
Parts Replacement
By Systems:
OEM Systems
Aerostructures
Avionics
Aircraft Systems
Cabin Interiors
Doors, Windows, and Windshields
Aftermarket Systems
Aerostructures
Avionics
Aircraft Systems
Cabin Interiors
Doors, Windows, and Windshields
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Business Jet Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Business Jet Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Business Jet Market, by Aircraft Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Business Jet Market, by Systems, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Business Jet Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Business Jet Market, by Point of Sale, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Business Jet Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Business Jet Market Dynamics
3.1. Business Jet Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
…..Continued.
