Consumer Health in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Consumer health continued to perform well in Macedonia in 2018, with all categories registering solid to strong growth thanks to a combination of factors, particularly the growing health and wellness and convenience trends, and in spite of limited personal incomes and low purchasing power. This can be largely attributed to the political crisis in Macedonia subsiding during 2017 with the appointment of a new government. In mid-June 2017, following the signing of the Prespa Agreement between the f…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Executive Summary

Consumer Health Continues To Record Steady Growth Despite Political Turbulence

Internet Access and Social Media Platforms Support the Growing Self-medication Trend

Consumer Health in Macedonia Dominated by International Manufacturers

Few Channels Sell Consumer Health Products Beyond Chemists/pharmacies

Healthy Growth of Consumer Health Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Appendix

OTC Registration and Classification

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification

Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine

Switches

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Self-medication Trend Grows As Consumers Skip Visits To the Doctor

Systemic Analgesics Continues To Outperform Topical Analgesics/anaesthetic

Growing Popularity of Paediatric Analgesics

Competitive Landscape

…continued

