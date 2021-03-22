Global Automotive Valves Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Automotive Valves Market is valued approximately at USD 28.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Automotive valve is referred as a multipurpose device that is an integral part of the combustion engine installed in the vehicles and is specifically used to monitor and control the flow of fluids in & out of the cylinder in the form of liquids, slurries, gases and fluidized solids. The Automotive valve mainly is responsible to handle the functionality of opening & closing of paths. The Automotive valves are mainly divided into two forms which includes inlet valves and outlet valves. The inlet valves permit fuel to precisely enter the cylinder & the outlet valve permits gases to escape from the chamber after combustion. The proper synchronization is demanded into the inlet & outlet valves for the efficient operation of a vehicle. Moreover, the Automotive valves market is primarily driven owing to escalating passenger car production in Asia, surging electrification of vehicles to uplift the adoption and demand for automotive valves in the long term and rise in demand for solenoid vehicles. However, surging utility of engine downsizing by OEMs is acting as a restraining factor considering the growth of automotive valves market.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4845831-global-automotive-valves-market-size-study-by-product

The regional analysis of global Automotive Valves market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging electrification of vehicles to enhance the demand for automotive valves in the long term. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors such as surging passenger car production in Asia-Pacific coupled with surge in demand for solenoid valves.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Borgwarner Inc

Schaeffler AG

Curtis Wright

Mahle GmbH

Magna International Inc

Crown International

ALSO READ : https://articlescad.com/article/show/169281

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Mono-Metallic Valves

Bi-Metallic Valves

Hollow Valves

Plated or Coated Valves

By Function:

Intake

Exhaust

By Vehicle Type:

Two Wheeler

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

By Material Used:

Steel

Nickel Alloy

Titanium

Other Materials

ALSO READ : https://www.hashtap.com/@dhanashree.nikam/subsea-control-systems-market-by-development-strategy-future-trends-and-industry-growth-2023-ndlx6V7zepW6

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Valves Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/americas-hospital-beds-market-to-be-bigger-during-covid-19-crisis-global-industry-size-growth-factors-current-trends-and-demand-by-2023.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Automotive Valves Market, by Product Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Automotive Valves Market, by Function, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Automotive Valves Market, by Vehicle Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Automotive Valves Market, by Material Used, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. Automotive Valves Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Valves Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Valves Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Valves Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)

4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)

4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)

4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/