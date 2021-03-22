Wound Care in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Over the review period wound care in Macedonia was positively impacted by the growing importance of the convenience and self-medication trends, helping this mature category to maintain steady growth, even during periods of economic duress and political crisis. Sticking plasters/adhesive bandages remained the best performer in wound care in 2018, with waterproof solutions proving increasingly popular among local consumers.
Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Convenience and Self-medication Trends Positively Impact Wound Care Sales
Wound Care Readily Available in Most Retail Outlets
Maturity Set To Limit the Future Growth Potential of Wound Care
Competitive Landscape
Slovenian Company Tosama Continues To Lead Wound Care
German Company Beiersdorf Ranks Second
Wound Care Dominated by International Brands
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Consumer Health Continues To Record Steady Growth Despite Political Turbulence
Internet Access and Social Media Platforms Support the Growing Self-medication Trend
Consumer Health in Macedonia Dominated by International Manufacturers
Few Channels Sell Consumer Health Products Beyond Chemists/pharmacies
Healthy Growth of Consumer Health Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period
Market Indicators
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Appendix
OTC Registration and Classification
Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification
Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine
Switches
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
