Global Offshore Support Vessel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Offshore Support Vessel Market is valued approximately USD 20 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.04% over the forecast period 2019-2026. During exploration and production of offshore mineral resources offshore support vessel are used to transport goods, supplies and major equipment. These are used by ship owners to locate oil and gas bearing areas, towing rigs and platforms. Also, in applications like inspection, diving support and maintenance these vessels come in handy. Further, rise in offshore exploration activities with increase in expenditure has led the adoption of Offshore Support Vessel across the forecast period. Also, the growth in deployment of offshore wind farms in countries such as China and the US would drive the offshore support vessel, for installation, maintenance, and during the replacement of offshore wind turbines is expected to fuel the demand for Offshore Support Vessel.

The regional analysis of global Offshore Support Vessel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for energy in the developing countries such as China, India and Indonesia are driving the need for drilling activities which increases the market for Offshore Vessel Market in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing robust investments in offshore oil & gas sector, growing offshore exploration activities combined with the increase in offshore wind farms would create lucrative growth prospects for the Offshore Support Vessel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Edison Chouest Offshore (US)

Harvey Gulf International Marine (US)

Bourbon (France)

Seacor Marine (US)

Swire Group (Hong Kong)

Tidewater (US)

Gulfmark Offshore Inc. (US)

Havila Shipping (Norway)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (US)

The Maersk (Denmark)

Siem Offshore (Norway)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Anchor-handling tug supply vessels

Platform supply vessels

Multipurpose supply vessels

Emergency response/standby and rescue vessels

Crew vessels

Chase vessels

Seismic vessels

Others

By Application:

Shallow water

Deepwater

By End-User:

Oil & Gas

Offshore Wind

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Offshore Support Vessel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Offshore Support Vessel Market, by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Offshore Support Vessel Market, by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Offshore Support Vessel Market, by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Offshore Support Vessel Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Offshore Support Vessel Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Offshore Support Vessel Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

…..Continued.

