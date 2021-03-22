Global Paints & Coatings Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Paints & Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 146 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.40 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Paints and Coatings are materials that are applied to surfaces to protect it from surface deterioration through corrosion, rusting, and erosion. These materials offer properties like adhesion, wettability and corrosion resistance. Thus, paints and coatings are majorly used in Industries such as construction, automotive, real estate and others. As per the Global Construction 2030 report the Construction market is expected to grow to USD 8 trillion by 2030 with an increase of 85% in the volume of construction output. This increase in the construction demands paints and coatings for the protection and the appearance of the building. Further, the growing Automotive industry and increasing application of paints and coatings in Aerospace and Marine industry has led the adoption of Paints & Coatings across the forecast period. As per Statista, the global market for Automotive paints was USD 8.46 billion in 2017 which is projected to increase by 2023. Also, the increasing demand for semiconductors is expected to fuel the demand for Paints & Coatings. However, the rising cost of the raw materials used in manufacture of Paints and Coatings like resins, Pigments, Solvents and additives hinders the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Paints & Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in demand for low cost housing and commercial housing in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing real estate sector, increased investment by government in the transportation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paints & Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
PPG Industries (US)
Sherwin-Williams Company (US)
Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Axalta Coatings System LLC (US)
Tikkurila OYJ (Finland)
Jotun A/S (Norway)
RPM International Inc. (US)
Covestro
Dupont
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Waterborne
Solvent borne
Powder Coating
Others (UV & EB)
By Resin:
Acrylic
Alkyd
Epoxy
Polyester
Polyurethane
Others (Silicone, amino, polyurea, polyolefin, nitrocellulose, plastisol, polyamide, vinyl-based, and hybrid coatings)
By End-Use:
Architectural
Residential
Non-residential
Industrial
General Industrial
Protective
Automotive Refinish
Automotive OEM
Industrial Wood
Marine
Coil
Packaging
Aerospace
Rail
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Paints & Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Paints & Coatings Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Paints & Coatings Market, by End-Use, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Paints & Coatings Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Paints & Coatings Market Dynamics
3.1. Paints & Coatings Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
…..Continued.
