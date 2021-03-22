Global Geofoams Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Geofoams Market is valued approximately USD 739.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Geofoams are extruded polystyrene (XPS) or expanded polystyrene (EPS) which are manufactured into lightweight blocks that come with desired strength and protection against heat or frost. Geofoams are polymer-based materials and are categorized under cellular geosynthetics. The construction industry is the primary consumer of geofoams, having application in road repair and in other concrete parts of a building. Further, infrastructural growth in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Mexico is one of the key factors driving the adoption of Geofoams across the forecast period. Also, innovations in the field of geofoams for the development of low-cost and effective geofoam products as well as maintenance of existing infrastructure in developed countries is expected to fuel the demand for Geofoams.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4845834-global-geofoams-market-size-study-by-type-expanded

The regional analysis of global Geofoams market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising economies in the region like China, Japan, south Korea. With growing infrastructure spending by the government and robust growth in residential and commercial construction are expected to drive the demand for geofoams in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

ALSO READ : https://articlescad.com/article/show/169284

Major market player included in this report are:

Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) (US)

Amvic Building Systems (Canada)

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC (US)

Jablite (UK)

Expol Ltd. (New Zealand)

Foam Products Corporation (US)

Harbor Foam (US)

Airfoam Industries Ltd. (Canada)

Pacific Allied Products Ltd. (US)

Thermafoam LLC (US)

Groupe Legerlite Inc. (Canada)

Insulation Corporation of America (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://www.slideshare.net/MRFR12/coal-bed-methane-market-2020-comprehensive-research-study-emerging-technologies-and-potential-of-industry-from-20202023

By Type:

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Geofoam

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Geofoam

By Application:

Road & Highway Construction

Road Widening

Bridge Abutment

Bridge Underfill

Culverts, Pipeline & Buried Structures

Building & Infrastructure

Compensating Foundations

Slope Stabilization

Stadium & Theatre Seating

Foundation for Lightweight Structures

Dam Construction

Airport Runways & Taxiways

Others

Railway Embankment

Green Roofs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Geofoams Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/covid-19-pandemic-impact-on-aortic-coarctation-market-2020-global-review-industry-size-share-swot-analysis-top-companies-revenue-regional-growth.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.3.1. Geofoams Market, by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.3.2. Geofoams Market, by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.3.3. Geofoams Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Geofoams Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Geofoams Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Geofoams Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)

4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)

4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)

4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/