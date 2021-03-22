Herbal/Traditional Products in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A sense of wellbeing is becoming increasingly important to local consumers in Macedonia, the vast majority of whom have a great appreciation of herbal/traditional products when it comes to self-medication. Historically, Macedonians have been self-medicating with the abundance of wild and locally cultivated herbs, plants and spices. Nonetheless, this tradition has not resulted in the significant presence of domestic herbal/traditional products and brands. As a result of rapid urbanisation and inc…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797578-herbal-traditional-products-in-macedonia

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ureter-cancer-drugs-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-generator-up-to-20-kva-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Sales of Herbal/traditional Products Supported by the Health and Wellness Trend

Herbal/traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (hay Fever) Remedies Remains the Largest Category

Herbal/traditional Digestive Remedies the Best Performing Category in 2018

Competitive Landscape

Domestic Company Fitopharm Leads Herbal/traditional Products in 2018

Krka Farma Ranks A Very Close Second

Herbal/traditional Products Remains A Fragmented Category

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Consumer Health Continues To Record Steady Growth Despite Political Turbulence

Internet Access and Social Media Platforms Support the Growing Self-medication Trend

Consumer Health in Macedonia Dominated by International Manufacturers

Few Channels Sell Consumer Health Products Beyond Chemists/pharmacies

Healthy Growth of Consumer Health Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2018

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Appendix

OTC Registration and Classification

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification

Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine

Switches

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/