Vitamins in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Local consumers’ greater focus on personal health and wellbeing contributed to the ongoing steady growth of vitamins in 2018. Many vitamins, both single and combination products, are being bought to supplement consumers’ daily diets. However, at the same time, negative demographic trends, for example strong migration, have led to a fall in the category’s consumer base. In addition, limited disposable incomes are also impacting the purchasing decisions of local consumers.
Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Vitamins Benefiting From A Greater Focus on Personal Health and Wellbeing
Vitamin E Benefits From A Focus on Beauty and Antioxidants
Different Age Groups Buy Vitamins for Different Reasons
Competitive Landscape
Krka Farma Remains the Leading Player But Continues To Lose Share
Second-ranked Alkaloid Ad Skopje Continues To Steadily Gain Share
Beyond the Leading 10 Companies Vitamins Is Highly Fragmented
Category Data
Executive Summary
Consumer Health Continues To Record Steady Growth Despite Political Turbulence
Internet Access and Social Media Platforms Support the Growing Self-medication Trend
Consumer Health in Macedonia Dominated by International Manufacturers
Few Channels Sell Consumer Health Products Beyond Chemists/pharmacies
Healthy Growth of Consumer Health Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period
Market Indicators
Appendix
OTC Registration and Classification
Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification
Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine
Switches
Definitions
Sources
…continued
