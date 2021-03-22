Vitamins in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Local consumers’ greater focus on personal health and wellbeing contributed to the ongoing steady growth of vitamins in 2018. Many vitamins, both single and combination products, are being bought to supplement consumers’ daily diets. However, at the same time, negative demographic trends, for example strong migration, have led to a fall in the category’s consumer base. In addition, limited disposable incomes are also impacting the purchasing decisions of local consumers.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Vitamins Benefiting From A Greater Focus on Personal Health and Wellbeing

Vitamin E Benefits From A Focus on Beauty and Antioxidants

Different Age Groups Buy Vitamins for Different Reasons

Competitive Landscape

Krka Farma Remains the Leading Player But Continues To Lose Share

Second-ranked Alkaloid Ad Skopje Continues To Steadily Gain Share

Beyond the Leading 10 Companies Vitamins Is Highly Fragmented

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2013-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Consumer Health Continues To Record Steady Growth Despite Political Turbulence

Internet Access and Social Media Platforms Support the Growing Self-medication Trend

Consumer Health in Macedonia Dominated by International Manufacturers

Few Channels Sell Consumer Health Products Beyond Chemists/pharmacies

Healthy Growth of Consumer Health Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2018

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Appendix

OTC Registration and Classification

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification

Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine

Switches

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

