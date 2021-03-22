Concussions Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Concussions Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“

DelveInsight’s “Concussions Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Concussions, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Concussions market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Concussions facts:

In the U.S. around 1.6 to 3.8 million sports-related concussions occur every year, which means that 1 in 5 athletes who play is likely to suffer a concussion annually.

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, CDC, in the U.S., the overall transport nonfatal emergency department visits were around 3,432,165 in 2018.

The leading causes of concussion in the U.S. include falls (52%), motor vehicle-related injuries (20%), being hit by or colliding with an object (17%), and assaults (11%).

Scope of Concussions Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Concussions, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Concussions epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Concussions are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Concussions market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Concussions market

Concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury (TBI). It can occur after an impact to your head or after a whiplash-type injury that causes your head and brain to shake quickly back and forth. A concussion results in an altered mental state that may include becoming unconscious.

Anyone can become injured during a fall, car accident, or any other daily activity. If you participate in impact sports such as football or boxing, you have an increased risk of getting a concussion. Concussions are usually not life-threatening, but they can cause serious symptoms that require medical treatment.

A concussion is different from a contusion. A concussion specifically affects your brain, but contusions are bruises. Contusions can occur on your head, but they aren’t typically serious and tend to resolve within several days.

Some of the Concussion Companies are:

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Zydus Cadila

Lupin

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Medtronic Plc

Teva Pharmaceutical

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Concussions Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Concussions Concussions: Market Overview at a Glance Concussions: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Concussions Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Concussions Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Concussions: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Concussions KOL Views Concussions Market Drivers Concussions Market Barriers

