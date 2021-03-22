Global Lighting Control System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Lighting Control System Market is valued approximately at USD 16.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Lighting control system is referred to a technology which offers high energy efficiency along with precise control by lowering the power consumption in the lighting applications. Lighting control system is an intellectual system based electronic system which holds ability to regulate or control the pattern, level and quality of lighting as per the individuals demand and needs. Moreover, Lighting control system enables the customers to control the luminance intensities of lighting according to the infrastructure, ambiance, intensity of daylight along with factors of occupancy & physical presence. In the present scenario, constant developments & proliferation of technologies specifically in internet of things applications are paving the way for large number of products considering home automation. Also, lighting control system vendors which includes both large scale and small-scale organizations are focusing on developing advance solutions such as power over ethernet & programmable logic controller to escalate their offering to achieve high quality customer experience which is further supplementing the development and growth of lighting control system market.

The regional analysis of global Lighting Control System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging utility of Led lights and luminaries in outdoor lighting applications along with government initiatives & policies for energy savings. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors such as surging inclination towards energy-efficient lighting solutions along with constant transition from traditional lighting system to connected lighting solutions in the countries such as China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Philips Lighting NV

General Electric Company

Legrand S.A.

Eaton Corporation

Acuity Brands Inc

Osram Licht AG

Cree Inc

Lutron Electronics Co Inc

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc

Comet Holdings AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

PLC

POE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Railways

Highway

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Lighting Control System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Lighting Control System Market, by Component, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Lighting Control System Market, by Technology, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Lighting Control System Market, by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Lighting Control System Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Lighting Control System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Lighting Control System Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Lighting Control System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)

4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)

4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)

4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

